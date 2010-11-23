Tribute to Dave Gallaher

An old photo of 1905 All Blacks captain Dave Gallaher. Photo / NZPA

A new mural for Katikati which pays tribute to the life of Dave Gallaher, the first All Blacks captain who spent part of his childhood in our town, is to be officially unveiled tomorrow.

It will hang on the outside of Room 1 at Katikati Primary School, where Gallaher spent his youth and his mother Maria Gallaher was a teacher.

Katikati Open-Air Art president Steve Graveson researched the idea for the mural (which depicts a timeline of important events in the life of Gallaher and his mother ) and painted it with artist Renee Te Pairi, who works on theatre productions and film sets.

The labour of love began in March and last week was 99% complete, bar a few touch-ups, when it was hung over the weekend.

Graveson said the project, his first mural for the town, was at least five years in the making, with thought of a tribute to Gallaher coming back in 2005 when Graveson visited Eden Park’s 100th anniversary celebration of the Originals All Blacks team. “It feels quite amazing to have it nearly complete. Painting it was the easy bit.”