Tribute to Dave Gallaher

Gallaher changing his age three times to get into rugby teams and the army were part of a historic puzzle of information through which Graveson sifted.
Members of the Gallaher family are coming for the unveiling, as were New Zealand Rugby Union representatives including All Black Richard Kahui.
Local dignitaries and Open-Air Art members would also be present – and the public is welcome at the ceremony too.
Graveson said the timing for the mural couldn’t have been better. “This year, we’ve had Katikati Rugby Club’s 130th jubilee, last week the All Blacks played Ireland and next year our country is hosting the Rugby World Cup. It also fits with the big rugby ball in town,” he said.
The public can also enjoy a mini-gala at the school that day, to begin at 9am and feature athletics, food and toy stalls, a senior school rugby tournament and musical entertainment. The mural unveiling will take place at 12.45pm outside Room 1.