View from the Kaimai Range. Photo / NZME

Three trampers have been airlifted out of the Kaimai Range due to fast-moving rivers.

Police were called to the Tuahu Track in the Manawaru area about 9.20am.

Three people called police for help after getting stuck due to fast-moving rivers near the base track.

A police spokeswoman said two of the trampers were stuck on a rock in the river, and one was on land.

The two on the rock however managed to get to land on their own.

A police spokeswoman said Land Search and Rescue winched the trampers out with a helicopter.

All three people are believed to be uninjured.

High winds and heavy rain is lashing the region with weather warnings in place for Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Taupō and Coromandel.