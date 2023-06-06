A crash involving a school bus and a tanker is causing delays in Mount Maunganui.

A police spokeswoman said police were responding to a crash between a truck and a bus on State Highway 2 around 7.50am.

A Tauranga City Council spokesman said the crash was at the intersection of Hewletts Rd and Totara St.

The road is currently blocked while the scene is cleared and motorists are advised to expect delays.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said a school bus had crashed into a fuel truck.

She said the school bus door had jammed and firefighters helped open the doors.

More to come.



