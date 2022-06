A 25-year-old man is due to appear on several driving-related charges, police said. Photo / NZME

A man will appear in court following a crash involving a ute and a tractor on State Highway 29A last week.

A 59-year-old was taken to Tauranga Hospital in a serious condition after the incident near Baypark Stadium between Maunganui Rd on-ramp and Truman Rd on June 14.

A 25-year-old man is due to appear on several driving-related charges in the Tauranga District Court on July 8, a police spokeswoman said today.