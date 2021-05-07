Top skaters show their skills in Katikati

New Zealand champion skateboarder Matthew Markland doing tricks at the demo in Katikati.

New Zealand champion skateboarder Matthew Markland doing tricks at the demo in Katikati.

Top skaters from around the country were impressive when giving locals a demonstration of their range of skills and tricks at the Katikati skatepark last Wednesday.

Among them was New Zealand skateboard champion Matthew Markland.

The day of action was hosted by Katikati Community Centre youth employment coach, Melody Lamb. Activities included a team from Drop Deep Skateboarding visiting Waihi Beach, Waihi and Katikati last Tuesday and Thursday, with skateboarding lessons, a demo and Best Trick Comp in Katikati last Wednesday.

Zephyr Lovelock (DJ) showing his skill in Katikati.

Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti also popped in to see the action while visiting Katikati to meet with Katikati Taiao, Katikati Christian Foodbank and view the Uretara Stream Restoration Project.

On Wednesday morning Matthew gave skateboard lessons to 19 children and youth, then in the afternoon was involved in the demo with regional secondary school champions Tobias Mandi (Wellington) and Oscar Woolston (Hamilton), and senior skater Tom Mitchell from Raglan and others.

Raglan's Tom Mitchell showing his skill at the skatepark.

Matt also judged the Best Trick Comp in the afternoon with Jason Farmer from Hamilton.

Jason said it was a great day and he was surprised to see so many in the community come to a comp.

"It was cool to see the atmosphere at the skatepark ... with lots of love shown from the big people to the little people."

Raglan teacher Lee Copson heard about the skate event so came over with his sons Ryder, 7, and Coby, 9, and a few friends. He said another Raglan family had also come. He felt the coaching session with really good.

Wellington regional secondary schools champion Tobias Mandi in action.

"Matt was impressive in the way he handled all the kids, it was great to see.

"It's great to have this to do and give our family somewhere to go to enjoy, with all the skateparks around."

Lee said he encourages his sons to surf and skate ... "we skate to school."

Melody said the event exceeded her expectations.

"The weather was perfect and there was a really good turnout.

"Having the mayor, Garry Webber, Minister Jan Tinetti, lots of parents, local teenagers, the engagement that went on among the different groups, it was overwhelming, in a good way.

Taiao's Alan Maxwell, Minister Jan Tinetti, Community Centre youth employment coach Melody Lamb and Western Bay Mayor Garry Webber at Katikati skatepark.

"Katikati locals were so appreciative. It set the platform for more skate and youth events."

The Drop Deep team of skateboarders enjoyed it and said Katikati was a fun skatepark.

The skateboard competition winners were : Over 16s - 1 Tobias Mandi, 2 Skylam Harvey, Oscar Woolston. Under 16s - 1 Ska Taylor 2, Ben Montford, 3 Chris.