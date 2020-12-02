Three car crash on State Highway 29A Tauranga, diversions in place

The scene of the crash. Photo / Supplied

Diversions are in place after a three-car crash on State Highway 29A, Tauranga.

A police media spokeswoman said they were notified of the incident, between Poike Rd and Kuihi St, about 6.40am.

The road has been closed with diversions in place at Welcome Bay Rd and Poike Rd.

Initial reports were that two people had serious injuries, she said.

A St John spokeswoman said three ambulances were sent to the scene.

Three patients were taken to Tauranga Hospital, one with serious injuries, one with moderate injuries and one with minor injuries, she said.