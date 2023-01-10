Third arrest made in Tauranga homicide investigation

A third person has been charged in relation to a homicide investigation.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the murder of 51-year-old Mitchell Te Kani in Tauranga last year.

The man appeared in the Tauranga District Court yesterday and is due to reappear in the High Court at Tauranga on February 1, Detective Inspector Craig Rawlinson said in a media statement.

He will also be facing charges for assault against other people who were at the address on the night of the alleged murder.

Police were initially called to a disorder incident involving a group of people at a residential address on Maungatapu Rd on 14 May 2022.

Police found Te Kani dead at the scene.

Two others, a 41-year-old man and 40-year-old woman, have previously been charged with Te Kani’s murder and a number of charges of assault against others at the property.

They are due to appear in the High Court at Tauranga on 15 March.

The homicide investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 220515/3688.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



