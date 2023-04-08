The Premium Debate: Subscribers react to ‘savage’ attack on pet dog

Marley was attacked by two dogs at Mitchell Park in Bellevue on Sunday and spent the night at an after-hours vet clinic. Photo / Supplied

Marley was attacked by two dogs at Mitchell Park in Bellevue on Sunday and spent the night at an after-hours vet clinic. Photo / Supplied

OPINION

A Tauranga dog owner has spent “thousands” of dollars on vet bills after her dog Marley was injured in an attack at a Tauranga park. A Bellevue resident said she was walking Marley on Sunday afternoon at Mitchell Park in Bellevue when two dogs ran over and attacked him. She took Marley to an after-hours vet after the attack. She said “50 per cent of his neck [was] savaged” and there were stitches all around his neck. Marley has since been allowed to go home where he is still recovering.

Read the full story: Tauranga dog attack: Owner spends thousands on vet bills after dog ‘savaged’ in attack

Have your say by going to bayofplentytimes.co.nz and becoming a Premium subscriber.

Councils need to be more vigilant regarding vicious dogs. We should ban pitbull terriers and American pitbull crosses now as frightening and unpredictable dogs. Children and other dogs are at risk when playing in public parks or walking on the footpath. The owner of these vicious dogs should have to pay for Marley’s vet bills and a hefty fine as well. - Kirsty G

People should be accountable for their dogs’ actions. Simple. - Geoff W

Don’t trust any dog. I ask if the dog is friendly then act with caution if on a leash. I’ll lift my dog up if loose dogs appear. Dog owners are to blame for bad behaviour. - Maria T

Another Labour government failure with dog attacks increasing and ownership of aggressive dog breeds by sometimes careless owners a long-term problem not addressed. As described in this article. - Ross J

Poor little critter… hope Marley is going to be OK. No surprise that the owner of the offending dogs bailed. Got a poodle/pug who only weighs 12kgs, but is very solid, and a griffon/poodle at 6kgs who isn’t. The former always steps in if the latter is under any threat. While they’ve never been physically attacked they have both been zoomed. We are always vigilant when walking them in Rotorua. - Graeme S

My heart and soul cry for this beautiful innocent loving cavadoodle dog. I’m crying now. They are the most loving and loyal dogs… why do we continue to tolerate other dangerous crossbreeds in NZ? - Mike R

It will happen again and again if NZ does not change its very permissive, lenient attitude towards anti-social behaviour: Lots of vicious dogs around, as are drivers, and people generally. Anti-social, and breaking the law repeatedly, without any or hardly any consequences for them - only the severest consequences for the victims. So sorry for this dog and its owner! - Alexander G

- Republished comments may be edited at the editor’s discretion.

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

Letters should not exceed 200 words.

They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

If possible, please email.

No noms-de-plume.

Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

Local letter writers are given preference.

Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor’s discretion.

The Editor’s decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz







