There has been a dramatic drop in properties selling under the hammer, a new report shows. Photo / Nigel Marple

OPINION:

Inflation, rising interest rates, and stricter access to finance have seen a dramatic drop in properties selling under the hammer, a new report shows. The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said more contracts were subject to sale or finance and buyers were becoming increasingly confident in negotiating property prices. An auctioneer said the role of the auction had changed but the falling numbers were just a "blip on the radar" and more sales would soon start to happen under the hammer.

Auction is the worst way to sell in a falling market ... why would you? Negotiation is the best method and despite their "positive outlook" those auctioneers are dreaming if they think auctions are going to be back in vogue anytime soon.

- Glenn S

In response to Glenn S: The great unwashed are very suspicious of auctions. There are too many unaccounted-for bids.

- Roy H

There are still agents who are telling their vendors to hold out for their price.

Some of those prices are looking pretty silly in today's environment. Do you want to wait two or three years or do you want to move on? Find a cash buyer and make them buy the house. Don't just do open homes and expect people to pay whatever you want. Those days are long gone. Tomorrow your house will be worth even less.

- Roy H

In the current environment, and if you have a desire to sell - just put an optimistic price on it. Otherwise, you're wasting your time and the time of others.

- David J

The reason auctions are favoured is that agents know if the homeowner has stumped up $5000 upfront for marketing costs for an auction they are more likely to be conditioned into accepting a lower competitive bid than any other method in a soft market. It's difficult for an owner to accept and understand that last year's high prices are historic now. As they think they're getting 'fleeced or beaten down' by buyers. Markets change. Ups and downs.

- David F

No harm in aiming for an auction. You set the reserve and by the day before the auction, the salesperson should have given you sufficient information to make a decision whether to look at conditional buyers. Oops, I forgot, there are a lot of hungry salespeople out there right now so you will probably be pushed to go to auction as part of the conditioning process. If the property has the X-factor and is going to create an emotional response or hard to source ie: home and income, then auction, otherwise maybe set a price.

- Rosemary W

