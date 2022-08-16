Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

The Premium Debate: Subscriber views on whether an auction is the right choice for selling a home right now

4 minutes to read
There has been a dramatic drop in properties selling under the hammer, a new report shows. Photo / Nigel Marple

There has been a dramatic drop in properties selling under the hammer, a new report shows. Photo / Nigel Marple

Bay of Plenty Times

OPINION:

Inflation, rising interest rates, and stricter access to finance have seen a dramatic drop in properties selling under the hammer, a new report shows. The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said more

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.