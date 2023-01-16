The Eastern to play Kauaeranga Hall

The Eastern will play Kauaeranga Hall on Friday, 27 January, 2023 at 7:30pm.

The Eastern, who last played at Kauaeranga Hall, near Thames, in 2018, describe themselves as a string band that roars like a punk band and swings like a gospel band; the members hope like folk singers and want to slow dance and stand on tables - all at the same time.

Four albums and well over 1000 shows deep, The Eastern has played and toured with Fleetwood Mac, Steve Earle and Old Crow Medicine Show among others, ticking off miles, countries and 200-plus shows a year - every year.

No Depression magazine noted they were “one of the best modern roots acts, from any country”. Both Radio NZ and the New Zealand Herald described them as “national treasures”, and the Herald’s Graham Reid called singer Adam McGrath “NZ’s toughest-minded songwriter”. NZ country legend Barry Saunders simply called them “the Truth”.

Having delivered four albums - The Eastern, Arrows, Hope & Wire, and The Territory - The Eastern garnered a reputation as NZ’s hardest-working and most honest-to-goodness band, one that embraced an old-fashioned ethic of people and shows over posts and playlists. They gather converts and friends wherever they, or their records, land.

The rolling, rambling, spirit-raising atmospheres they project in their live shows have endeared them to the hearts of many. It’s obvious they care about the audience as much as the songs.

The Details:

What: The Eastern

When: Friday, January 27, 2023 at 7:30pm (outdoor gig if weather permits)

Where: Kauaeranga Hall, 437 Kauaeranga Valley Rd, Thames

Tickets: Door sales $25, pre-paid $22

Get your tickets by calling 021 912 993, emailing kauaerangahallmusic@gmail.com, or get them in person from Lotus Realm, 714 Pollen St, Thames.