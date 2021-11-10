The 90% Project: More than 200 gang members and families vaccinated in the Bay of Plenty but could reach 4500

Black Power-sponsored Family Fun Day supports vaccinations in Fordlands community. Video / Andrew Warner

More than 200 Black Power and Mongrel Mob members, as well as their families, have been vaccinated after a Bay of Plenty whānau organisation set out to reach them.

Waata Heathcote, of Waiariki Whānau Mentoring, says the group has established strong relationships with the leaders of six different gangs in the Bay of Plenty and are working hard to educate them about Covid-19.

Heathcote said they have the potential to reach upwards of 4500 gang members and their families in the Bay of Plenty alone.

Three events have already been held with a further 13 set to take place across the Bay of Plenty in areas such as Whakatāne, Rotorua, Kawerau and Tauranga.

"The events are not community provider, iwi, or Government-led; this is whanāu-led," he said.

"We've had the hard-to-reach community reach out to us, mainly the gangs, from across the whole of the Bay of Plenty and South Waikato. Our goal is to educate and vaccinate, but also just to connect and engage with this community that [the Government has] struggled to reach.

"We love [the work] because they trust us. Multiple gang leaders trust us in what we do and continue to do. At the moment we're talking with six different gangs."

Waiariki Whānau Mentoring staff, including Waata Heathcote (second from right, back row). Photo / Supplied

Heathcote would not name the gangs but said the group had already held separate events for the Black Power and Mongrel Mob.

He said many gang members and other vulnerable community members, such as the homeless, were often marginalised but the trust they had established with them enabled Waiariki Whānau Mentoring to support and educate them about Covid-19.

Waiariki Whānau Mentoring was working alongside the Bay of Plenty, Lakes, and Waikato district health boards to hold the events.

"When it comes to the gang space, we have the largest scope in terms of multiple gangs in New Zealand," Heathcote claimed.

"The three events have been amazing. They've been separate events for Mongrel Mob and Black Power and through those events we've had over 200 of those particular people getting vaccinated."

An event was held in Fordlands, Rotorua, on October 30 that saw about 60 people vaccinated, Lakes DHB Pou Manukura relationships and engagement spokeswoman Phyllis Tangitu said.

About 300 whānau attended and were educated about the vaccine and DHB staff answered any questions.

"Aroha, manaaki tangata and a sense of acknowledgement was felt," Tangitu said.

"Often our gang whānau have little or no confidence in the health system. This event went a little way to restoring that confidence and letting them know how important they are.

"We learned how we need to hear their voice and take the service to them, with them."

Lakes DHB Pou Manukura relationships and engagement Phyllis Tangitu. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua Black Power member Freedom Werahiko, 23, was one of the event's organisers.

Werahiko last month said he hoped he and others stepping up to get jabbed had given more people the confidence to also get the vaccine.

He said he had earlier been sceptical and social media messages had a lot to do with that, but after hearing more about the vaccine and its benefits, it wasn't a hard decision.

"This is all about ensuring our whānau and the wider community are all protected from this nasty virus ... We all need to step up to do our bit," he said.

Rotorua Black Power gang member Freedom Werahiko (centre) and fellow members got their Covid-19 jabs at a vaccination drive in Bellingham Park in October. Photo / Andrew Warner

Werahiko said he was optimistic more of their gang's membership would accept the vaccine after hearing from local health officials and seeing them getting vaccinated.

Elsewhere, Bay of Plenty DHB operations manager Covid programme Brent Gilbert de Rios said the Waiariki Whānau Mentoring approach was "delivering results" and work was ongoing to continue the momentum.

He said the DHB was working with a range of partner providers and organisations throughout the district to offer the vaccine and encourage uptake.

"We're grateful for the mahi tahi with Waiariki Whānau Mentoring to increase vaccination uptake among gang members and their whānau. The more of us that are vaccinated, the stronger our immunity against the virus," Gilbert de Rios said.

"The Bay of Plenty DHB and our partner providers are doing everything we can to try to increase vaccination uptake throughout the district's diverse communities. We're pulling out all the stops."

Waiariki Whānau Mentoring will host events in Whakatāne and Kawerau this weekend.