The walk is a fun way to get behind a great cause. Photo / Supplied

The walk is a fun way to get behind a great cause. Photo / Supplied

The Zonta Club of Thames Valley is holding its annual Pink Walk on Thursday, November 17.

The walk sees participants striding their way along the Thames Coast Walkway to Kuranui Bay to raise awareness of breast cancer.

The walk sets off at 5.30pm from the Thames Wharf and will be followed by a barbecue at Kuranui Bay. There are prizes for the best dressed, entry is by koha and the money will be donated to the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ.

All are welcome.