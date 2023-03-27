Thames Valley Rugby: Huge wins for Paeroa and Hauraki North

Whangamata's B team pipped Hauraki North 23-19. Photo / Jason Bartley

The Thames Valley rugby scoreboard operators earned their money in the first round of the 2023 season with some big scores posted.

Sleeping giant Paeroa crushed Thames 71-5. Te Aroha Cobras were too strong for Waihi Athletic, winning 66-5, and Hauraki North swamped Whangamata 52-5.

An interesting point from this first Senior A round was that every travelling team won. So much for home advantage.

The Senior B competition also had some interesting scores. Tairua re-emerged with a 44-0 thumping of Te Aroha Cobras. Coromandel overcame Waihou 43-5.

Whangamata fans had something to cheer about as their B team pipped Hauraki North 23-19.

Results Saturday, March 25, Round 1 Thames Valley Senior club rugby.

Senior A Thames 5 v Paeroa 71, Mercury Bay 17 v Waihou 21, Waihi Athletic 5 v Te Aroha Cobras 66, Whangamata 5 v Hauraki North 52. Senior B Whangamata 23 v Hauraki North 19, Tairua 44 v Te Aroha Cobras 0, Coromandel 43 v Waihou 5 and Ngatea bye