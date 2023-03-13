Thames Valley Hockey gets turf upgrade

Thames Valley Hockey now has a new turf installed in Ngātea.

A million-dollar contract has been awarded to rip up the old artificial sand turf and install a new water-based Wettpro/Ecocept turf at Ngātea’s hockey turf.

Significant weather events impacted the old turf’s subsurface, and the Thames Valley Hockey project team have raised funds for its replacement. Funding from Lottery Community Facilities, Grassroots Trust, the local Hockey community and Hauraki District Council recognised the value of hockey in the region - the sport has over 2500 participants each year. The new turf will be able to host national and premier-level events, which should see participation rise.

“It’s the most significant and exciting development since the installation of the first artificial turf in 1993, giving the province a state-of-the-art, international-class facility,” said Julie Stephenson, chairwoman of the Thames Valley Hockey Turf Society.

Local preschool, primary, secondary and senior hockey will be the greatest beneficiaries, with an open access, first-class resource. Works will commence in April with completion prior to the winter season of hockey.

Hockey was established in the district in 1924, with the all-weather surface installed in 1993, one of the first artificial turfs in the country. Thames Valley Hockey, which encompasses Thames-Coromandel, North Waikato, Hauraki and Matamata-Piako has over 2500 participants each year at its iconic provincial facility in Ngātea. Tiger Turf has been awarded the contract.

Sports in Brief

Whangamata Mahjong

53 players turned out on Friday.

The winners were:

First: Maria Doyle with 44 points

Second: Sally Hitchcock with 40 points

Third: Rosemarie Rutherford with 37 points

Whangamatā Croquet Club Twilight Season

The season, sponsored by Reef Refrigeration & Air Conditioning, was fourteen evenings of round-robin play, culminating in the finals night on March 6. The rain stopped and competition was fierce. In the semifinals and the finals, a “golden hoop” needed to be played to determine the outright winners.

The Bits and Pieces team, made up of Ian and Baxter Butler, Erin Wyatt, Pat McCartney, George McCartney and John Inglis, took out the competition for the second year running. Photo / Ross Lee

Ultimately, the placings were:

First: Bits abd Pieces (who defended their crown from last year)

Second: Quizzers

Third: Probus

Fourt: Rumblers

Probus also won the prize for the most hoops scored over the season – 279.

For the teams not in the finals, a fun game was played - this was won by Heather Ardley, and Sue Parker nabbed second place.

The evening concluded with a shared meal and prize-giving ceremony. Ian Butler from Reef Refrigeration & Air Conditioning presented the prizes to the winning teams, assisted by his son Baxter. Thanks go to this firm for its sponsorship.

- Ross Lee

Waihī golf report

Autumn has teed off at Waihī Golf Club. Photo / Rodger Bagshaw

VETS: Once again, inclement weather had a detrimental effect on the field for this week’s haggle, with only 13 players competing. However, the weather stayed dry apart from slight drizzle for a few holes, and Graham Jenkins led the day with 39 points. In second place was Wendy Matutinovich with 35 points, then both Jenny Tubman and Peter Hewitt with 34.

The first round of this season’s pennants was held in Thames, where Waihī has three teams contesting. After this first round, the Waihī Nuggets are in third place, but unfortunately, the Ingots and the Quartz have a lot of ground to make up. Norm Sanderson had Waihī’s round of the day with a great 65 net.

NINE HOLE SECTION: This week was the first qualifying round of the club champs. The present leaders are, in Division 1, Jean Cotterill with 32, and Vicky Knight with 34 in Division 2. And in the men’s division, Terry Paterson leads with a 36 net. In the day’s mixed haggle, the winner was Jean Cotterill with her fine net 32. Vicky Knight was second with 34, and Terry Paterson and Lynda Thomson were next, both scoring 36 net.

WEDNESDAY LADIES: In this week’s haggle, Jenny Tubman had the best round with a very good 67 net ahead of Annette Hetherington’s 69. Next were Carol Leary and Wendy Matutinovich, both with 71, while Jill Morrison had 72. In conjunction with the haggle, the first round of the Rosebowl stable ford was played, and the current leader is Jenny Tubman with 41 points. Jenny also was the Dreamers Player of the Week.

THURSDAY MEN: A good field in ideal conditions contested the morning haggle, and in Division 1, Allen Sarjant was at the top with 39 points, with Bruce Rutter and Vince Jones next with 37, while Allen Smith, Daryll Denyer and the ever-present Jim Powell finished with 35. In Division 2, Bob Hoggard showed he still has it by winning with 39 points, ahead of Rodger Bagshaw with 38 and John Drent with 35.

In the afternoon haggle the scoring was red-hot, reflecting the condition of the course (and the weather). Three players came in with 43 points - Kevan Stewart, Mike Matutinovich and David Morris - while Mark Tomsett and Mike Rose each had 40 points. They were followed by David P. Campbell with 39 and Alex Teesdale with 38.

SATURDAY LADIES: This week’s haggle was Stableford, and a clear winner was Bev Ireland with a commanding 44 points. Second was Martine Milicich with 39, then Jill Morrison with 38 and Desley Rosevear with 36. The ladies also played their section of the Rosebowl competition, and Bev Ireland has taken over the initial top spot with her great 44.

SATURDAY MEN: The qualifiers for the Beach Cup played their first elimination round. But in the morning haggle, Francis Gascoigne (him again), Jim Powell and Graham O’Dwyer all had 39 points. Following them was Vince Jones and David Croker, both on 38, with Mike Morrison next at 37.

In the afternoon haggle, Alex Teesdale came in with 43 points, ahead of David Morris with 42. They were followed by Ian Diver, Damian Dunlop and Malcolm Coldicutt, all with 39 points, while David Lockton and Murray Gutry both had 38. Next was Andy Roche with 37.

- Rodger Bagshaw























