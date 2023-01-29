The Thames Scottish Country Dance Club at their 30-year event.

The Thames Scottish Country Dance club began way back in 1989, when Charlie Ross and about eight others formed the club and danced in Waitakaruru Hall.

Increasing numbers meant weekly dancing moved to St George’s Church hall in Thames. Dancers performed at various school galas, the Goldfields Centre and, until Covid, entertained at both Tararu and The Booms rest homes.

Charlie and Peggy were tutors from the outset, with Glenda Hammond and Rosalie Howard joining them in 1999. At this time Jan McIvor and Alistair Campbell devised and painted a castle backdrop that always gives the stage extra-special character at annual dances, and has been lent to other clubs at times.

The club has always been well supported by other clubs throughout the area — Whitianga, Tairua, Pauanui, Paeroa and Te Aroha. Sadly, most of these clubs have now disbanded. Paeroa Highland Games has always been part of the club and region’s event calendar, and has been well received by local communities.

In 2008, weekly dancing moved to Thames Band Room, a smaller hall, and here, dancing still takes place every Thursday evening from 6.15pm to 8.30pm. Olina and David Carter joined in 2009; with Olina acting as a tutor, helping Glenda who, at the time was the sole tutor. The work of Olina led to dancing returning to Tuesday afternoons and Thursday evenings, vastly increasing membership.

However, thanks to the unwelcome intrusion of Covid, membership is now down, and the club is looking for new members.

The club resumes dancing at the Band Room on February 16, and would like to extend a hand of welcome to anyone interested in getting involved.

Hauraki Thames Scottish Country Dance Club meets every Thursday from 6.15pm to 8.30pm in the Thames Citizens Band Room, Queen St, Thames. Cost is $3 an evening. Contact Glenda at 027 487 3008.



