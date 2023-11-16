Technology Investment Network MD Greg Shanahan on the annual Tin list of our largest and fastest growing tech exporters - and where the industry's heading. Video / Corey Fleming

A Kiwi organisation led by former Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell has launched a new fundraising initiative to manufacture more than 1000 lifesaving wood-burning stoves and water heaters for the people of Ukraine.

Charitable organisation Kiwi K.A.R.E (Kiwi Aid & Refugee Evacuation) has been operating in Ukraine for nearly 18 months, supplying medical and humanitarian aid to areas behind the frontline.

Powell, the organisation’s chairman, said the latest initiative followed a trial run last year which was hugely successful.

“When we first distributed heaters and stoves last year, many who received them said they were lifesavers.

New Zealand is spreading its support and love across the 1000km front that Ukraine is defending.

“Such was their success that word has spread like wildfire – quite literally. Currently we have requests for over 1000 and anticipate this will easily grow to 1200.”

As with many initiatives in war-torn Ukraine, Kiwi K.A.R.E’s approach for the project has been to work with what is available, remodelling old recycled electrical water cylinders.

“We put a call out on social media for donations of old water cylinders and they have come pouring in from all over Ukraine,” Powell said.

“The old cylinders are stripped down to access the core tank. This is then cut and welded into various-sized stoves and water boilers.”

At a build cost of between $160 and $260, Kiwi K.A.R.E was now launching a dedicated fundraising initiative aimed at finding the $250,000 necessary to support those families in most need.

“Eastern European winters are harsh, and we know the inevitable targeting by Russia of civilian infrastructure, such as power and water facilities, will come once again,” Powell said.

Day-by-Day Foundation chairman Oleg Kuptsov with Tenby Powell.

“We are doing our best to get ahead of that and the snowfall.”

Kiwi K.A.R.E has started a new Givealittle page called Providing Vital Winter Warmth - with Love from New Zealand.

Powell said each stove had a metal plaque attached which said “With Love from New Zealand”.

“Our little country, on the other side of the world is becoming well known in Ukraine due to the stellar service of many New Zealanders who have come to support them in their darkest hour.”

To donate, visit givealittle.co.nz/cause/providing-vital-winter-warmth-to-ukraine