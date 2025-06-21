Kaia Tamihana suitably dressed for a possum and pest hunt. Photo / Supplied

More than 1200 pests were removed from the environment around Te Ranga School after this year’s Possum and Pest Hunt fundraiser.

The three-day hunt earlier this month culminated in a gala at the school where numbers were totted up, there was a chance to learn about a range of environmental issues and initiatives, take part in games and generally support the school.

Envirohub was one of the organisations with stalls at the gala. Photo / Supplied

“We were thrilled to welcome around 700 people to Te Ranga School for this year’s Possum and Pest Hunt, a much-loved event that’s become a proud part of our school’s identity,” principal Aimee Kennedy said.

The hunt brought in 813 possums, 311 rabbits and hares, 88 wallabies, 10 pigs, 21 deer, 11 goats, and eight rats.