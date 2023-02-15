EPIC Te Puke marketing manager Rebecca Larsen.

Poutiri Wellness Centre and EPIC Te Puke will vie with each other for one of the categories at this year’s Western Bay Community Awards.

They are among the four finalists for the Heart of the Community Award.

EPIC Te Puke marketing manager Rebecca Larsen says she is thrilled the events and promotions group has been named a finalist.

“We know there is a lot of good work happening in the community, and oftentimes it’s for very needed causes and while our work is not medical, housing or food related, we know it also matters,” she says.

“We love to bring an atmosphere that connects, brings joy and unites a community through our work. We’re passionate about what we do.

“We have a very small but dedicated group behind EPIC, and are super-thrilled to have been nominated for this award.”

Poutiri Wellness Centre CEO Kirsty Maxwell-Crawford says it is a real privilege that Poutiri was chosen to be one of the Western Bay Community Awards finalists.

“It was definitely a surprise,” she says.

“Last year was a very busy year for our team. Poutiri was a key part of the Covid response, as well as keeping our medical centre and community services open and available for the whole community.

“While it’s been really busy, with many of our team working sometimes seven days a week, we also loved serving the community and making sure whānau did not have to travel into Tauranga to access supports and resources like Covid tests.

“We love Te Puke and it’s important to us that quality services are accessible and affordable here close to home.

“We wish all the finalists the very best and look forward to celebrating with them at the awards.”

Jasrose Mallhi (right) is a finalist in the Youth Spirit Award. Photo / Supplied





In the two individual awards categories, former Te Puke High School student Jasrose Mallhi is a finalist

The awards will be held at Baycourt on March 16.

The annual community awards recognise the contribution of voluntary and not-for-profit individuals and groups in the Western Bay of Plenty.

Previously known as the TECT Community Awards, the Western Bay Community Awards are delivered by the Bay’s local funders Acorn Foundation, BayTrust, TECT, Tauranga City Council, and Western Bay of Plenty District Council.

A total of 24 finalists has been announced for the 2023 Western Bay Community Awards, including champions for the environment, rising junior volunteers, and events that excelled in bringing the community together.

There are six award categories for which nominations were received: Event Excellence, Sustainable Future, Diversity and Inclusion, Heart of the Community, Youth Spirit and Volunteer of the Year. A Lifetime Service Award and People’s Choice Award will also be announced on the night of the awards.

The judging panel considered more than 45 high-calibre nominations across all categories.

Community awards judge Paul Geoghegan says the Western Bay of Plenty community sector makes the judges’ job difficult.

“How amazing that our job is made so challenging by the sheer number of community groups and volunteers who are investing their time and energy into important causes in our community.

“It is a privilege each year to read the nominations we receive, and we look forward to acknowledging the passion and dedication of the finalists at the awards evening next year.”

Western Bay of Plenty District Mayor James Denyer says the awards night is an opportunity to honour these outstanding contributions.

“It is a special way to bring the community together to share the stories and work of dedicated groups and unsung heroes in our region. It will truly be a night of celebration and connection.”

Tauranga City Council chairwoman Anne Tolley thanked the nominees and finalists who are working quietly to make our community a better place to live.

“To all of the nominees for the Western Bay Community Awards, your nomination shows that the work you do in the community is recognised and appreciated. Thank you for supporting our region to thrive — we are grateful for the positive difference you are making.”

Finalists: