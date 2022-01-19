Waipuna Hospice Shop manager Catherine Sipson is on the lookout for new volunteers.

Volunteering at Te Puke's Waipuna Hospice Shop is more than just a good use of free time - it's fun.

Shop manager Catherine Sipson is on the lookout for new volunteers and says anyone with a few hours to spare might want to consider spending it volunteering at the shop.

She says one of her key desires is to make it enjoyable, so volunteers want to keep coming back.

"You want to enjoy what you're doing otherwise we wouldn't have anybody turn up," she says.

Catherine says school holidays and some reluctance to be out and about due to the Covid-19 pandemic has hit volunteer numbers and there have been times the shop hasn't been open.

"From a security point of view I can't open unless I've got at least three people on site," she says.

Waipuna Hospice volunteer co-ordinator Shelley Atkinson says the shop is a relaxed place to be a volunteer.

"It's a place to come and have a laugh and make new friends," she says. "People are feeling isolated and don't necessarily want to come out, but Waipuna are doing what we can to provide this place for people to still come to make friends and have a laugh."

The shop supports the work of Waipuna Hospice both at the hospice and in the community.

"Without volunteers, we can't open and can't make money to provide these services," says Catherine.

The shop also provides a service for locals who might not be able to buy things new.

"We can kit you out, your house out, your kitchen out. There's everything here and the price range is starting at a dollar," says Catherine.

"And we cater for all demographics - antique dealers, people who want to buy stuff and put it on Trade Me to people who want to buy clothes from an op shop because they don't want to buy new for sustainability reasons. But without staff we can't provide all those things."

Shelley says the best way for people who might be interested is to go to the Waipuna Hospice website or call her on 522 4380 Ext 319.

"Or call into the shop," says Catherine. "We can show people round if they feel daunted at the prospect of something new - come in and have a look around the shop, meet a few people and we can go from there."

Some of the volunteers were asked why they help out at the shop:

■ I enjoy coming out to Te Puke Hospice shop for the company . We always have a laugh and the shop is so neat.

Jenny

■ Well the people I work with are great and I enjoy giving back to the community. The manager is a gem.

Di

■ I like to volunteer and like to think that I'm doing my bit to prevent so much going to landfill.

Pam

■ Coming to volunteer here is so rewarding. Not only for the charity but for me as

well. It's my happy place.

Jaquie