Te Puke Volunteer Fire Brigade report

Te Puke Volunteer Fire Brigade’s latest recruits, from left, Jayde Moir, Jeremy Boyles and Joelle Simmons.

Emergency Calls as at March 18: 62

There have been nine calls in the past fortnight. Two have been vegetation/rubbish fires, one requiring our tanker to assist at Omanawa Rd, Tauranga, three false alarms, two motor vehicle crashes with no extrication required, although we assisted with first aid at a car vs motorcycle crash on Saturday afternoon, prior to Hato Hone St John’s arrival. We believe there were no life-threatening injuries, fortunately.

We have also had two medical calls to assist Hato Hone St John, thankfully neither were fatal. One call was to assist with the landing zone for a helicopter extraction at the top end of Te Matai Rd. Unfortunately, the chopper arrived well before we did, so there was little we could assist with in the end.

Three of our recruits graduated from their course at the National Training Centre on March 8. Congratulations to Joelle Simmons, Jayde Moir and Jeremy Boyles – all three are now firefighters and are welcome additions to our team.

