Te Puke to become Christmas Town

Te Puke Toy Library treasurer Ann Treadgold with some of the elves that will be in photos in town centre shop windows.

As excitement builds towards the festive season, Te Puke is about to be transformed into Christmas Town.

Developed as an alternative to the Seeka Christmas Float Parade, cancelled due to uncertainty around Covid-19 restriction, the EPIC Te Puke initiative starts on Saturday - the day the parade was to take place.

Christmas Town embraces businesses, schools, community organisations and individuals - giving everyone a chance to contribute to Te Puke's festive flavour.

''We want to be able to see decorations all around town,'' says EPIC Te Puke marketing manager Rebecca Larsen.

Te Ranga School pupils will be contributing with a window display in Stihl Shop Te Puke.

Teacher Sarah O'Dea says the display will bring together the original theme of the parade - transport - and some essentially Kiwi and Te Puke elements.

''The kids have come up with the idea all on their own,'' she says. ''We talked about the theme of transport and then how we could represent that using the themes of Te Puke and maybe some themes of our school, and maybe involving Christmas.

Jamie Dovasten (left), 9, and Josiah Edkins, 10, paint the rugby ball blimp for Te Ranga School's Christmas Town display.

''They have come up with kiwifruit driving transport decorating the window with Christmas decorations.''

Luckily for the children, a classroom window is exactly the same size as the Stihl Shop window, making it easy to plan a display that will fit perfectly.

Te Puke Toy Library will also be joining in the fun - with photographs of naughty elves placed in 10 shop windows.

Naming the elves and the shops they are in, through the toy library's Facebook page, will put you into a draw to win a hamper.

The town centre displays will be judged on Saturday, with prize categories similar to those of the traditional parade.

Anyone who decorates their home or garden in any way can upload a photo to the EPIC Te Puke Facebook page.

Rebecca says there are loads of prizes, but entries need to be registered - also through the Facebook page - to be eligible. Forms are available at Te Puke Library too.

''I'd love to see more entries - we've got heaps of prizes and anybody can enter,'' she says.