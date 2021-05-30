Te Puke Primary School evacuated after bomb threat

Police outside Te Puke Primary School this morning. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

Te Puke Primary School has been evacuated after receiving a bomb threat this morning.

A police spokesman said police received advice of a bomb scare at Te Puke Primary School on Cameron Rd at 9.30am today.

The students and staff from the school were evacuated to Te Puke High School across the road while police investigated, he said.

The police spokesman said neighbours in the street were also advised of the incident.

Te Puke Primary School principal Andrea Dance said they were told a bomb was on the school grounds and police were doing a sweep but had not found anything.

She said teachers had done "a marvellous job" in evacuating the pupils quickly and they were being guided by police.

The situation could take a while to resolve, please collect your child from the High School when convenient to you. Please approach the High School via Beatty Avenue. Your children are safe 🙂 Posted by Te Puke Primary on Sunday, May 30, 2021

There were currently three police staff at the scene. Cameron Rd is open to traffic but Kowhai Ave is blocked by a police car.

Te Puke Primary School posted the following on their Facebook page: "Dear community we have had to evacuate our school and are safely across the road at the high school.

"The police are guiding us on our next steps, all children are safe. If you wish to pick up your child you may do so but this will be from the high school.

"Please go to their office. No need to panic and we will keep you updated as we know more," the post said.

"The situation could take a while to resolve, please collect your child from the high school when convenient to you. Please approach the high school via Beatty Avenue. Your children are safe."

Te Puke High School said via social media they had not been evacuated and school was running as usual.

More to come.