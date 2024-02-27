The public's help at a recent crash has been praised by police.

The public's help at a recent crash has been praised by police.

A crash last week in Te Puke really brought out the best in the community.

Before emergency services arrived at the crash on the Ohineangaanga Bridge numerous members of the public had come to the aid of those people involved.

It was a fairly hefty collision. When emergency services arrived members of the public were out directing traffic, had blocked the scene so no other traffic could inadvertently crash into the vehicles involved or the people helping. One person was assisting one of the people involved, comforting her until emergency services could take over.

Members of the public continued to direct traffic for as long as necessary, some staying as long as two hours.

That meant emergency services personnel were not having to carry out things like traffic control and could do the job they were required to do at what was a critical incident.

It showed a huge amount of community spirit.

Three arrests of local people were made last week related to alleged burglary and shoplifting incidents.

A 52-year-old man was arrested in relation to a burglary at a local business. He is also helping in respect of a number of other burglaries.

Two women were also arrested in relation to alleged shoplifting incidents.

One, a 31-year-old, is facing 17 charges, 13 relating to shoplifting across the Western Bay of Plenty, some allegedly taking place in Te Puke.

The other, who is 32, was arrested and faces nine charges of shoplifting, some allegedly taking place in Te Puke.

The two women are being held in custody pending court appearances.