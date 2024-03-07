The new deck and shade sail at Te Puke Playcentre.

Ideas and wish lists have borne fruit for Te Puke Playcentre.

It’s taken two years, but the centre in Stock Rd has undergone an extensive revamp with an internal renovation and a new deck and shade sail.

“Walking in the doors at the Te Puke Playcentre now feels so much more inviting, clean, light, and airy,” says grants officer Debra Chamberlain-Brown.

“It is a space you would want to take your child to and make use of the many wonderful resources they have to offer.”

The first 18 months were spent planning and fundraising that included events, sponsorship and submitting numerous grant applications.

“We feel extremely blessed and thankful for all the local businesses, groups, individuals, and grant providers who helped us get this over the line. Without their help, the building would have continued to become more and more run down, creating health and safety issues and the constant need for patching things to try and make do. We can now offer our local community a safe, warmer, healthier, cleaner, more inclusive environment for families to attend with their 0-6-year-olds.”

Inside the newly refurbished Te Puke Playcentre.

With the community’s support, the playcentre was able to put in a new kitchen along with appliances, electrical and plumbing works, new bathroom facilities, new carpet, new lino in the kitchen and bathroom, Autex wall installation and a fresh coat of paint internally throughout.

“Nu-Look Te Puke donated a new set of french doors and a large sliding kitchen window which has totally refreshed the space and made it a lot more welcoming.

Puke Pine Te Puke donated enough timber to install a large deck, which created a whole new learning space.

“Gaining grants and funding is tough in the current environment. There just seems to be perhaps a bit less to go around and more need in the community than before.

“After being donated a significant amount of funding from the Lion Foundation and a private donator, we really wanted to make sure that the money could be used to make a real impact to our Playcentre and stretched as far as possible.”

Further help from local businesses through labour, materials and monetary donations meant all the little extras that add up would be ticked off the list and funds stretched a bit further.

“The Te Puke Playcentre has been fundraising like crazy over the last couple of years. Jess Hawkey, our fundraising queen, organised some fantastic events such as bikeathons, mud runs and garden rambles to name a few.

“Lots of past and present members have contributed their time and energy to achieve this project and it is amazing to see such community spirit and pride in our little local playcentre.”

Treasurer Carina Dobbin says Debra’s efforts need to be acknowledged.

Te Puke Playcentre's refurbished kitchen.

“All members of Te Puke Playcentre would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Debra for everything she has done for our community. It is truly inspiring. Ka rawe tōu mahi, Debra.

“The kitchen renovation has been talked about for years, and through her amazing work, she has made a dream come true. Debra is a wonderful human being, she has had such a positive disposition and can-do attitude.”

The Te Puke Playcentre is a non-profit charity community-led building that offers educational resources to any member of the community who would like to attend with their 0-6-year-olds.

Te Puke Playcentre is open on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday during school terms from 9am to noon, at 5 Stock Rd.