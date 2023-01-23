Colin Binns of Te Puke Truffles chats to visitors at the last Flavours of Plenty.

Foodies can start salivating, with ticket sales for a regional food festival opening next week.

Programme details for the second annual Flavours of Plenty festival will be announced the same day, on February 1.

Pāpāmoa-based festival director Rae Baker says this year’s line-up includes degustation dinners and long lunches, tours, culinary classes, cook-offs and more.

“We can’t reveal too many details quite yet,” Rae says. “But I can tell you we have more than 40 food-related events kicking off on March 24 and they will include plenty of fabulous edible offerings in Te Puke and Pāpāmoa, as well as Maketū, Paengaroa and beyond.”

The inaugural Flavours of Plenty festival in 2022 saw 16 events running over four days, spanning the coastal Bay of Plenty from Ōhope to Waihī Beach.

“Last year, we were really just dipping our toes in the water, and we had Covid restrictions to contend with. This time around we’ll be making a much bigger splash, with far more happening over a 10-day period.”

Rae says many of last year’s events sold out.

“My advice is to check our website next Wednesday and nab what you want right away. We don’t want anyone going hungry.”

For more details, visit: https://flavoursofplentyfestival.com/.