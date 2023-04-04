Lee and Roy Neale of Leroy Orchids with the orchid Lee developed, Nealeara Seein Stars Triumph, recently named by the Royal Horticultural Society. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

Most people would have missed it. But last weekend’s Bay of Plenty orchid show in Te Puke was a triumph for one grower.

Lee Neale who, with her husband Roy, owns Whenuapai-based Leroy Orchids, had taken with her a newly named orchid she has grown - after 402 attempts.

A couple of days before the show, Lee received an email from the Royal Horticultural Society.

Not only had its name - Seeing Stars Triumph - been accepted, the orchid had been given its own hybrid genus - Nealeara, recognising its creator.

Rather than assign an existing genus based on its parentage, the society felt it was unique and should be given its own genus, based on the name of its creator.

“The RHS said I’d created a new orchid that hadn’t been seen before,” says Lee.

She says receiving the email caused “unexpected great excitement”.

“I feel like an explorer who has had a new species they have discovered named after them.”

Bay of Plenty Orchid Society president Cliff Goodchild with his miltonia orchid that was part of the society's display at its annual show in Te Puke. Photo / Stuart Whitaker





The show was on Friday and Saturday and society secretary Faye Diprose says it was a huge success, attracting around 500 visitors which was enough to cover costs.

She says seller Roy Neale had been concerned that he may not have enough plants to sell on the Saturday after a busy Friday.

There were fewer sellers than at previous shows, but that meant there was more space.

“We had two extra displays which is good for people,” she says.

The task of providing refreshments was given to Jack Grylls who enlisted his family to help him raise money for him to get to Scouting New Zealand’s international jamboree at Mystery Creek in January 2024.