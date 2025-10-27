Advertisement
Te Puke homicide: Police seek two men after death of Tristan Oakes

Police are at the scene after a man died after suffering a critical gunshot wound. Video / NZ Herald

Police have named the man fatally shot in Te Puke, Bay of Plenty, on Saturday.

He was 29-year-old Tristan Oakes.

Oakes was found critically injured from a gunshot wound at his Te Puke home on Saturday and died the next day in hospital.

Police have named Tristan Oakes, 29, as the man who died.
