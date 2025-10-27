Area investigations manager Detective Senior Sergeant Natalie Flowerdew-Brown said police had identified two men they want to speak to in relation to Oakes’ death.

They are Kanan Clarke, 39, and Joseph Yorke, 40.

Flowerdew-Brown said both men were “considered dangerous and should not be approached”.

Kanan Clarke, 39 (left), and Joseph Yorke, 40.

She said police wanted to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage in the Manoeka area of Te Puke from Saturday between 10am and 11am.

A scene examination around Manoeka was under way on Sunday and police said residents could expect a continued police presence over the coming days.

Four armed police were standing guard on either side of a property at the centre of the police investigation on Sunday, and orange markers were in the driveway area.

Police attending a homicide investigation in Te Puke on October 26. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford

Properties across the road also had their driveways taped off and the property directly opposite had a police car at the end of it.

Police asked that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Clarke or Yorke contact police and quote file number 251025/0395.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.