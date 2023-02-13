Diversions for traffic heading east on Te Puke Highway between Welcome Bay and Bell Rds will be in place next week. Photo / Supplied

A section of Te Puke Highway between Bell Rd and Welcome Bay Rd is to be reduced to one lane next week.

On Monday, February 20, the second coat of seal will be applied over the recently laid sections of the highway between Broken Hill and Carlyle’s Drilling.

This is the final stage of a two-coat seal design. The timing of this work is weather dependent.

The work will require a lane closure from 5am on February 20, and is expected to take four days, weather permitting.

The road closure is required due to the narrow section in the road and shoulder that cannot accommodate the work site safely while keeping two lanes of traffic open.

Traffic management will remain in place for a further two days after the road is fully reopened, to ensure the seal is bedded in well.

While the lane closure is in place, traffic heading towards Te Puke from Tauranga/Pāpāmoa will be diverted along the Tara-Parton-Bell Rds route.

Traffic travelling from Te Puke towards Tauranga will continue as normal, with speed restrictions in place.



