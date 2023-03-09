Te Puke High School’s gateway to work

Te Puke High School Gateway student Zara Gleeson, left, with The Dog Box owner Anna Dawson. Photo / Supplied

Ever since schools became a thing, kids have been asked what they want to do when they leave.

Some know, some don’t.

Te Puke High School’s Gateway programme for Year 12 and 13 students can help both types.

Coordinator Isabelle Vosse says the programme gives kids a taste of working life.

The programme has in-class and in-workplace elements.

“Some kids are very clear in what they want to do, and that’s great because we can line them up with employers that hopefully will lead to apprenticeships and give them a little bit of work experience in the area they know they are going to go into,” says Isabelle.

For those who don’t know what they might want to do post-school, Gateway offers an opportunity for them to discuss what they want to do, what they are passionate about or just get a chance to do something different.

Isabelle says the school works closely with local employers and trade organisations as, for some students, the Gateway experience may point them in the direction of tertiary study.

“For example, one student is with Etco [Electrical Training Company] doing three days a week there and one day with [electricians] Conway and Carpenter.

“And several students have gone from Gateway straight into apprenticeships because that employer has taken them on.”

Isabelle acknowledges that taking on a Gateway student is a commitment for an employer.

“But I also know we are in a situation where there’s a lot of older, men especially, with a lot of knowledge out there who have been in the workforce a long time, so it’s about passing that knowledge on to the generations coming through.”

Employers also get the chance to see how a student might fit into their business and whether they are suitable candidates for apprenticeships.

On a broader level, the programme helps create links between the school and local businesses, filling in what might otherwise be a gap between the two, and creating good relationships with the community.

The school’s head of careers, Sonya Burggraaf, says the programme can help create a network for students preparing to leave school.

“It means that transition is a lot smoother than it otherwise might be. One day a week they can see what works.”

The programme is particularly helpful for students who have not had part-time jobs.

Employers cannot pay Gateway students during school hours, but the placement can lead to part-time work.

Sonya says for employers, the programme can provide a good trial period.

“If they are looking for an apprentice or looking for a full-time employee, they can trial these kids, which I think is a win-win for everybody.”

She says for practical reasons local employers are preferred - many students don’t yet drive - but there are also reasons that benefit the community.

“I think it’s good for our employers to keep our kids local as well, because a lot of them are taking off as soon as they can or thinking uni or polytech is for them, but the opportunities are here. As a community, we need to look after our local kids so they see the opportunities that are here and stay in the community.”

The students get help writing CVs, preparing for and attending interviews and interacting with potential employers.