Ekkjot Maiihi, Navleen Kaur, Prabjot Kaur, Sieanna Livingstone and Sukhman Kaur are taking part in the Young Enterprise Scheme as team Astoria. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

To market, to market ...

The main hall at Te Puke High School was turned into a bazaar last week for the annual students market day.

The day is a chance for Year 10 and 11 enterprise students to put their business learnings into practice and for senior students taking part in the Young Enterprise Scheme to launch their products

“It was crazy, but a lot of fun,” says social science and business teacher Steph Davids.

There were more than 100 students, and about 25 mostly food-based stalls.

With six credits on offer for Level 1 students, there was plenty of work to do in the weeks before market day.

Michelle Deckert and Veronika Meier were selling fresh waffles. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

“They needed to firstly do some market research, and conduct some surveys to find out which products would be the most viable for market day. The Year 11 students needed to do a full-on comprehensive business plan, which is marketing, financing, operations ... and then they also need to complete individual work logs as evidence of the specific tasks they’ve been working on.”

The school’s two Young Enterprise teams — Unspoke Performance, working on producing and selling protein/sports bars — and Astoria, selling SPF hydrating facial misters, had stalls to launch their products.

Later this month they will be pitching their products to judges.