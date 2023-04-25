Some of the members of Te Puke High School centenary reunion committee are (from left) Belinda Develter (co-chair), Gary Benner, Debbie Rowan, Kellie Jepsen, Winsome Harvey, Patsy Richardson and Janice Diprose.

Momentum is gathering for Te Puke High School’s centenary reunion in October, but support and sponsorship is needed.

At Labour Weekend, 100 years of secondary education in Te Puke will be celebrated.

A committee organising the event is co-chaired by Blenheim-based Warren Webber and Belinda Develter.

“We have an active committee who are enthusiastically preparing an entertaining and informative range of reunion weekend events, starting from the Friday evening and running through to the Sunday,” says Belinda.

“There will be plenty of opportunity built into the programme to reconnect and reminisce.”

Registrations will open in mid-May, but in the meantime the organising committee is seeking the support of local businesses and individuals or families.

“We are particularly keen to highlight our Family Supporter opportunity, where, for example, siblings may like to get together to put forward a $1000 donation in the family name,” says Belinda.

For the first time in the school’s history, a Te Puke High School Alumni Association has been formed and supporter donors will be acknowledged as foundation donors of the association.

The association will be a legacy for the reunion.

“We anticipate that in the future, the alumni association will play an important role in helping to connect past students to the school and each other, and also in helping fund projects and student scholarships.”

More details of the reunion can be found at the website: alumni.tphs.nz.

More information on sponsorship opportunities or any other aspect of the reunion can be obtained by emailing alumni@tepuke.nz



