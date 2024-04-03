Te Puke Harriers season about to start

Te Puke Harriers first run of the 2024 season is on April 6.

The 2024 Te Puke Harriers season is just around the corner.

The club’s first run will be held on April 6, at Centennial Park, Atuaroa Ave, Te Puke (by the tennis courts), where a marked 1500-metre course will be set up.

New members will learn how to use markers and other cross-country running rules.

The Harriers season runs for six months. The focus of the first four months is on cross-country running, while the latter two months concentrate on road running.

It’s a great way to not only become fit but to have some fun with other runners.

During the course of the season, runners will experience running through farms, following rivers, hill running and even a run at Lake Tarawera.

While there are clear pathways set up for competitive runners, there is a strong focus on participation and offering opportunities for non-competitive runners. Competition is definitely not compulsory.

A lot of Harriers runners participate in events such as the Waikato/BOP road and cross-country championships, North Island cross-country championships and many other local running events.

Currently, there are 20 runners in the club, with slightly more female runners than male. Ages range from 8 to 16 years but we also have adult members who enjoy participating in the Saturday runs.

Te Puke Harriers has a really strong athletic base and is extremely lucky to have amazing parent support.

The club strives to provide a safe and friendly environment where children can thrive, be themselves and be proud of their club. There is a shared afternoon tea after the run, which is always enticing for the younger members.

Te Puke Harriers prides itself on being a welcoming club open to everyone, of all abilities and ages.

If you are keen to have a look and find some running buddies, come along and join in for the start of the season on Saturday at 2pm.

As well as the weekly Saturday runs, training is available six days a week from an experienced, accredited Athletics NZ coach. These sessions run after school in Te Puke and Pāpāmoa and are free.

For more information about Te Puke Harriers, contact Selwyn Mawkes on 0272518779.



