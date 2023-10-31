Te Puke United’s men’s first team celebrate their Bay 1 title.

Te Puke United Football Club are celebrating their 70th birthday this weekend.

The club have just finished a fantastic season with the men’s first team winning the Bay 1 league and finishing runners-up in the Miller Cup.

The women’s side were second in their division and a newly established men’s reserve team have developed and grown as the season progressed.

The club also have an over-30s men’s team playing in the social Sunday league.

The junior club, supported by a number of committee members and dedicated parents, also continues to go from strength to strength.

“As a small town football club there has been a bit of change over the years, however what will always remain the same is the fierce loyalty and sense of pride the players and supporters have representing Te Puke as they passionately play their beloved game,” says club president Ben Day.

“We are excited to share in the celebration with all those who have helped build this club over the past 70 years.”

All past players, supporters and committee members are invited to the weekend’s celebrations.

On Friday there will be drinks and nibbles at the club with a display of memorabilia and on Saturday the juniors will play a match followed by a New Zealand v World game at 1pm. There will be a dinner on Saturday evening.

For more information on events, contact Tom on 021 263 8167.

The club was formed in 1953 by the late Ron Peake, the main, driving force behind the club. His family formed a majority of the team and are still prominent around the district today.

The club have enjoyed varying success over the years, winning the Tasman Cup in its inaugural year in 1975 when Peake family members were prominent in the team.

The club won the trophy again 20 years later, in 2008 and 2012.