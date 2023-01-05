Police have arrested a second person following the death of a man in Te Puke last month. Photo / File

Bay of Plenty Police have charged a second person in relation to the death of a man in Te Puke on December 27.

Takumanu Paul, aged 44, died after being found seriously injured at the corner of Seddon St and Station Rd shortly after midnight that day.

A 17-year-old male has been charged with murder.

A 38-year-old woman, also charged with murder, appeared in the Tauranga District Court on December 28 and was remanded in custody.

An investigation into the death of Paul is ongoing and police continue to appeal for information that could assist their inquiries.

If you can help, contact the police via 105 phone service or online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Reference the file number 221227/3402.