Te Puke A&P Show results

The Miss Te Puke A&P Show junior girls contestants.

2024 TE PUKE A&P LIFESTYLE SHOW RESULTS

Children’s Gumboot Throwing Competition - Under 9 years: 1st Matias, 2nd Hope, 3rd -Rochelle.

Children’s Gumboot Throwing Competition - Under 13 years: 1st Callaghan, 2nd Oliver Smyth, 3rd Dexter Dawson

Ladies Gumboot Throwing Competition: 1st Hannah Boswell, 2nd Casey, 3rd Kay Warkman.

Men’s Gumboot Throwing Competition: 1st August, 2nd Cory Johnson, 3rd -Michael Dooan.

Amateur Digger Competition: 1st Arjun Garcha, 2nd Arraj Garcha, 3rd Gary Garcha.

Trade Space: 1st Western Bay Museum, 2nd Balloon O’Mania Kieran.

Miss & Master

Boys 4 - 7: 1st Liam Pringle.

Girls 4 - 7: 1st Ember Burt, 2nd Mila Gloyn, 3rd Bryn Burt

Boys 8 - 10: 1st Torson Agner, 2nd Luke Pringle

Girls 8 - 10: 1st Honor Syme 2nd Maddy Gloyn, 3rd Sasha Clarke

Home Industries Cups & Trophies

Section 2 - Children: Hichens Trophy & Gift - Michael Mathews

Section 2 - Hargreaves Charitable Trust - Anikara Dowling

Section 3 - Teenage: Nancy Cram Trophy - Liv Pardoe

Section 3 - Te Puke A&P Teenage Cup runner-up - Sian Pardoe

Section 4 - Jams & Preserves Te Puke Silver Rosebowl - Sophie Clark

Section 5 - Baking: Te Puke A&P Assn Cake Basket - Kelcey Bull

Section 6 - Fruit: PJ Cole Trophy - Hannah Hughes

Section 7 - Vegetables Te Puke A&P Silver Salver - Hannah Hughes

Section 7 - Mrs June Bennett Memorial Silver Tray runner-up - Mary Black

Highest Aggregate Points in Fruit & Vegetables: Barnett Challenge Tray - Hannah Hughes

Section 8 - Arts & Crafts:Mary Lavin Tray - Rosemary McKenzie

Section 9 - Sewing: Olive & Keith Day Vase - Anne Vercoe

Section 10 - Knittin: Mrs Gulliver Silver Salver - Rosemary McKenzie

Section 11 - Needlework: Te Puke A&P Silver Trophy - Kimberley Woodward

Section 12 - Crochet: Jamieson Silver Tray - Anne Baldock

Section 13 - Patchwork: Mary Lavin Tray - Moanne Morley

Section 14 - Senior Citizens 75th Jubilee Cup - Rosemary McKenzie

Section 15 - Art: Sebastian Trophy - Joan Steel

Section 16 - Amateur Photography: A&P Cup - Laurie Bonsor

Most Outstanding Exhibit: Ned Marsh Trophy - Anne Baldock

Highest Aggregate Points over all sections: Mary Lewis Rosebowl - Hannah Hughes

Highest Points Non Local - Anikara Dowling

Audrey Gulliver Memorial trophy Novice - Andrea Clayton

Pupils from Ōtamarākau School with their artwork entered in the art section at Te Puke A&P Show. The school won a combined total of 12 prizes.

Fun Dog Ring

Best Presented: 1st Vincent (Honey), 2nd Rebecca Larsen (Lockie), 3rd Joan Dugmore (Pipi)

Best Tricks: 1st Rebecca Larsen (Lockie), 2nd Tracey Burt (Zola), 3rd Althea (Uhio)

Obedience Small Dog: 1st Joan Dugmore (Pipi), 2nd Althea (Uhio)

Obedience Medium Dog: 1st Anna Logie (Halo), 2nd Vincent (Honey), 3rd Tash Bower (Wylie)

Obedience Large Dog: Rebecca Larsen (Lockie), 2nd Tracey Burt (Zola), 3rd Caroline Butler (Sasha)

Fancy Dress: 1st Caroline Butler (Sasha), 2nd Tash Bower (Wylie), 3rd Rebecca Larsen (Lockie)

Obstacle Small & Medium: 1st Joan Dugmore (Pipi), 2nd Anna Logie (Halo), 3rd Wayne (Milky Michael Jackson)

Obstacle Large Dog: 1st Tracey Burt (Zola), 2nd Rebecca Larsen (Lockie), 3rd Caroline Butler (Sasha)

Musical Sitting: 1st Vincent (Honey), 2nd Tash Bower (Wylie), 3rd Tracey Burt (Zola)

Judge’s Choice: Champion Vincent (Honey), Reserve Champion Rebecca Larsen (Lockie)

Looking Like Your Dog: 1st Vincent (Honey), 2nd Althea (Uhio), 3rd Tracey Burt (Zola)

Shearing Class Winners

Novice - Ashlin Swann

Junior - Tom Kerley

Intermediate - Danielle Mauger

Senior - Callum Besley

Veterans - Mike Hegglin

Open - Mark Grainger

Women’s - Danielle Mauger

Getting ready for cattle judging.

All Breed Dairy Cattle

Heifer 2 years in Milk: 1st Josh MacDonald (Poplarbrae PB Paloma), 2nd Cleland Farms (Royson Aladies Prue ET), 3rd Maverick Stud (Marverick Overtime Trixie)

3 years in Milk: 1st Josh MacDonald (Poplarbrae Cte Elle), 2nd Jaff Genetics (Jaff Black Apple Lynx)

Cow 4 & 5 years over in Milk: 1st Josh MacDonald (Poplarbrae Mantra Ayla), 2nd Cleland Farms (Royson P Cybil)

Cow 6 years & over in milk: 1st Josh MacDonald (Poplarbrae SCD Holly), 2nd Cleland Farms (Uhuru Deceiver Shade)

2 Females in milk same owner: 1st Josh MacDonald, 2nd Cleland Farms, 3rd Cleland Farms

Best Uddered Cow or Heifer (Caltex Cup): 1st Josh MacDonald (Poplarbrae CTE Elle), 2nd Josh MacDonald (Poplarbrae SCD Holly), 3rd Jaff Genetics (Jaff Black Apple Lynx)

CHAMPION DAIRY COW - Poplarbrae SCD Holly

RESERVE CHAMPION COW - Poplarbrae CTE Elle

Yearling Heifer: 1st Jaff Genetics (Leader), 2nd Maverick Stud (Maverick Samson Mavis S1F), 3rd Jaff Genetics (Jaff Lady of Rage)

2 Yearling Heifers: 1st Jaff Genetics, 2nd Cleland Farms, 3rd Maverick Stud

Heifer Calf: 1st Cathryn Wattam (Hazel), 2nd Jaff Genetics (Jaff Lambda Leksi), 3rd Bella Walker (Violet)

2 Heifer Calves: 1st Cathrym Wattam, 2nd Maverick Stud

JUNIOR FEMALE CHAMPION - KAWAPONGA CUP - Jaff Genetics (Leader)

JUNIOR FEMALE RESERVE CHAMPION - Maverick Stud (Maverick Samson Mavis S2F)

Bull Calf - Dairy Breeders of Te Puke Cup: 1st Maverick Stud (Maverick Attwood Magnus)

Calf Group/2 or 3 heifer/1 bull - Cup Te Puke A&P Association: 1st, 2nd & 3rd Maverick Stud

SUPREME CHAMPION CH BURNETT CUP & RAS MEDAL - Josh MacDonald (Poplarbrae SCD Holly)

Young Handler 12 years & under: 1st Evie Milne (Maverick Stud), 2nd Sophie Ferrier (Maverick Stud)

Young Handler 13 - 21 years: 1st Hayley Ferrier (Maverick Stud), 2nd Scarlet Thomas (Maverick Stud), 3rd Ethan Milsom (Cleland Farms)

Open Calf Leading Light/Heavy - 9 years & under: 1st Sophie Ferrier (Myst), 2nd Evie Milne (Phoenix)

Open Calf Leading Light/Heavy - 10 years & over: 1st Bella Walker (Violet), 2nd Lucy Wattam (Hazel)

Child’s Effort - 9 years & under: 1st Sophie Ferrier (Myst), 2nd Evie Milne (Phoenix)

Child’s Effort - 10 years & over: 1st Bella Walker (Violet), 2nd Lucy Wattam (Hazel)

Type - 9 years & under: 1st Evie Milne (Phoenix), 2nd Sophie Ferrier (Myst)

Type - 10 years & over: 1st Lucy Wattam (Hazel), 2nd Bella Walker (Violet)

CHAMPION DAIRY CALF - 9 years & under - Sophie Ferrier (Myst)

RESERVE CHAMPION DAIRY CALF - 9 years & under - Evie Milne (Phoenix)

CHAMPION DAIRY CALF - 10 years & over - Bella Walker (Violet)

RESERVE CHAMPION DAIRY CALF - 10 years & over - Lucy Wattam (Hazel)

SUPREME CHAMPION DAIRY CALF - Bella Walker (Violet)

The fun dog ring.

Te Puke Pony Club Novice Ring

Lead Rein Pony Club Mount - 1st Christopher Dowson (Peanut)

Lead Rein Most Promising Rider - 1st Brooke Dodunski (Commet)

Lead Rein Show The Judge Your Favourite Trick - 1st Indie Wotherspoon (Adlou Gucci Rush)

Lead Rein Best Lead - 1st Christopher Dowson (Peanut)

Lead Rein Games 2 rings - 1st Christopher Dowson (Peanut) & 1st Alexander Yuill (Peaches)

Lead Rein Fancy Dress - 1st Brooke Dodunski (Commet)

Very Novice Pony Club Mount - 1st Amber Carter (Howie) & 1st Lily Norton (Honeysuckle)

Very Novice Most Promising Rider - 1st Gin Abrahams (Tiree Tonic) & 1st Lily Norton (Honeysuckle)

Very Novice Game - 1st Amber Carter (Howie) & 1st Maiya Healey (Stormy)

Very Novice Game - 1st Alexa Maaka (Ashley) & 1st Mac McKenzie (Cassie)

Very Novice Walk/Trot/Jump/Halt - 1st Eden Whitham (Unicorn Desee) & 1st Evy O’Brien (Double Brown)

Very Novice Rider over Jumps - 1st Amber Carter (Howie) & 1st Cordelia Dowson (Amber)

Very Novice Rider Fancy Dress - 1st Gin Abrahams (Tiree Tonic)

Confident Pony Club Mount - 1st Ashlee Officer (Poppy)

Confident Most Promising Rider - 1st Briar Fowler (Ellie)

Confident Game - 1st Harper Jamieson (Rusty) & 1st Ashlee Officer (Poppy)

Confident Walk/Trot/Canter/Jump - 1st Briar Fowler (Ellie)

Confident Rider over Jumps - 1st Ashlee Officer (Poppy)

Confident Rider over Poles - 1st Sian Gibbons (Kinder)

Confident Fancy Dress - 1st Ashlee Officer (Ellie)

Park Hack Classes

CHAMPION NOVICE - Hayley-Grace Davis (Wakefield Peach Schnapps)

CHAMPION OPEN - Hayley-Grace Davis (Wakefield Peach Schnapps)

Riding Horse & Pony Section

Best Confirmation up to 158cm - 1st Raya Carter (Freya), 2nd Mya Dickson (Mavrick), 3rd Kyla Morgan (Cracker), 4th Mia Cooper (Mischief)

Best Confirmation over 158cm - 1st Rebecca Vastre (Montbelle Donahue), 2nd Pia Madritch (Arlo), 3rd Olivia (James)

Best Paced & Mannered up to 158cm - 1st Raya Carter (Freya), 2nd Iris Dodkins (Danny), 3rd Rebekah Edhouse (Reign)

Best Paced & Mannered over 158cm - 1st Rebecca Vastre (Montbelle Donahue), 2nd Mya Dickson (Mavrick), 3rd Oliver (James)

Suitable for Dressage - 1st Rebecca Vastre (Montbelle Donahue), 2nd Mia Cooper (Mischief)

Suitable for Show Jumping - 1st Mya Dickson (Mavrick), 2nd Pia Madritch (Arlo), 3rd Mia Cooper (Mischief), 4th Iris Dodkins (Danny)

Suitable for Hunting - 1st Pia Madritch (Arlo), 2nd Kyla Morgan (Cracker), 3rd Mia Cooper (Mischief), 4th Iris Dodkins (Danny)

Harness Classes

Best Turned Out Open - 1st Joanne Taylor (Willoh Moonwalk), 2nd Sharon Bliss (Faith), 3rd Hazel Drum (Flicker)

Concors D’Elegance - 1st Joanne Taylor, 2nd Hazel Drum, 3rd Sharon Bliss

Paced & Mannered Novice - 1st Sharon Bliss

CHAMPION - Joanne Taylor (Willoh Moonwalk)

RESERVE CHAMPION - Hazel Drum (Flicker)

Junior Driver (16 & Under) - Hazel Drum

Novice Driver - Sharon Bliss

Open Driver - Joanne Taylor

Saddle Hunter Classes

Novice 0-2 wins - 1st Janet Eggleton (Elsarado), 2nd Denise Rushbrook (Klassique II), 3rd Sophia Thornton (Wakefield Countess)

Novice 0-5 wins - 1st Janet Eggleton (Elsarado), 2nd Denise Rushbrook (Klassique II), 3rd Sophia Thornton (Wakefield Countess)

NOVICE CHAMPION NOVICE - Janet Eggleton (Elsarado)

NOVICE RESERVE CHAMPION NOVICE - Denise Rushbrook (Klassique II)

Novice Paced & Mannered - Janet Eggleton (Elsarado), 2nd Charlotte Mogg (Hangaroa Titan), 3rd Sophia Thornton (Wakefield Countess)

Open Lady’s Saddle Hunter 1st Janet Eggleton (Elsarado), 2nd Sophia Thornton (Wakefield Countess), 3rd Charlotte Mogg (Hangaroa Titan)

Open Gent’s Saddle Hunter - 1st Donna Brent-Jones (Trevalda Mountain Breeze), 2nd Sarita Kennedy (Fis Lacoste), 3rd Dianne Hawkes (Harrintgon

OPEN CHAMPION - Sarita Kennedy (Fis Lacoste)

OPEN RESERVE CHAMPION - Donna Brent-Jones (Trevalda Mountain Breeze)

Open Paced & Mannered - 1st Sarita Kennedy (Fis Lacoste), 2nd Donna Brent-Jones (Trevalda Mountain Breeze), 3rd Sophia Thornton (Wakefield Countess)

Working Hunter

Novice 0-2 wins -1st Amanda Hodgson (Dominance)

Novice 0-5 wins - 1st Denise Rushbrook (Klassique II), 2nd Amanda Hodgson (Dominance)

CHAMPION WORKING HUNTER - Denise Rushbrook (Klassique II)

RESERVE CHAMPION WORKING HUNTER - Amanda Hodgson (Dominance)

80-90cm Jumping

Novice 0-5 wins - 1st Denise Rushbrook (Klassique II), 2nd Anna Logie (Ruby), 3rd Mya Dickson (Bobbie), 4th Rosie Morgan (Oscar Wild)

Open Hunter - 1st Amanda Hodgson (Dominance), 2nd Virginia McGowan (Rockabillie Rebel), 3rd Lucy Penellum (WRS Obsidian), 4th Kyla Morgan (Luke)

Lady’s Hunter - 1st Amanda Hodgson (Dominance), 2nd Lucy Penellum (WRS Obsidian), 3rd Kyla Morgan (Luke), 4th Virginia McGowan (Rockabillie Rebel)

Local Hunter Jump - 1st Kyla Morgan (Luke), 2nd Anna Logie (Ruby), 3rd Rosie Morgan (Oscar Wild), 4th Rosie Morgan (Cracker)

Hunter Jump - 1st Kyla Morgan (Luke), 2nd Rosie Morgan (Oscar Wild), 3rd Denise Rushbrook (Klassique II), 4th Virginia McGowan (Rockabillie Rebel)

The Big Jump - 1st Amanda Hodgson (Dominance), 2nd Denise Rushbrook (Klassique II), 3rd Kyla Morgan (Luke), 4th Lucy Penellum (WRS Obsidian)

Open Wire Jump - 1st Kyla Morgan (Luke), 2nd Anna Logie (Ruby), 3rd Lucy Penellum (WRS Obsidian), 4th Virginia McGowan (Rockabillie Rebel)

Novice 60cm Jumping

Rider on the Flat - 1st Stevie Todd (Super Trooper), 2nd Nicole Thomas (Opie), 3rd Ruby Morgan (Liquorice Allsorts), 4th Tracey Smith (Panic at the Disco)

Paced & Mannered - 1st Jasmine Buchana (Barney), 2nd Phoebe Martin (Texie), 3rd Tracey Smith (Panic at the Disco), 4th Ruby Morgan (Liquorice Allsorts)

Combination on the Flat - 1st Ruby Morgan (Liquorice Allsorts), 2nd Shelley Purdie (Machine Gun Kelly), 3rd Tracey Smith (Panic at the Disco), 4th Jasmine Buchanan (Barney)

Walk/Trot/Canter/Jump - 1st Ruby Morgan (Liquorice Allsorts), 2nd Shelley Purdie (Machine Gun Kelly), 3rd Phoebe Martin (Texie), 4th Tracey Smith (Panic at the Disco)

Rider over Hurdles - 1st Stevie Todd (Super Trooper), 2nd Phoebe Martin (Texie), 3rd Jasmine Buchanan (Barney) 4th Shelley Purdie (Machine Gun Kelly)

Combination over Hurdles - 1st Stevie Todd (Super Trooper), 2nd Diane Hawkes (Harrington), 3rd Jasmine Buchanan (Barney), 4th Phoebe Martin (Texie)

Wire Jump - 1st Phoebe Martin (Texie), 2nd Diane Hawkes (Harrington), 3rd Stevie Todd (Super Trooper), 4h Shelley Purdie (Machine Gun Kelly)