Te Puke's liquor ban area is to be extended to cover the whole town.

New times for when alcohol can be sold and a ban on public alcohol consumption in urban Te Puke are among changes to alcohol rules and regulations for the Western Bay.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council's newly updated Alcohol Control Bylaw will go hand in hand with the recently adopted Local Alcohol Policy.

The biggest changes will affect Te Puke township and the wider Te Puke-Maketū ward.

No new licences will be issued for bottle stores across the Te Puke-Maketū ward, except where an existing store changes hands or moves to new premises close by.

The alcohol ban area will be extended to all public places in the Te Puke urban area, not just the town centre, and will come into force on May 6.

Across the whole of the Western Bay district, alcohol stores including bottle stores, grocery stores and supermarkets, will not be able to sell alcohol after 9pm.

The changes are aimed at reducing alcohol-related harm in the community.

Western Bay Mayor Garry Webber says the new changes were largely supported by a mix of individuals, businesses, police and health agencies who shared their concerns and recommendations with the council through the process.

Submitters also suggested several changes allowing the council to consider a wide range of options and viewpoints when making the changes.

"The general community response was very supportive of the changes, acknowledging how they could help reduce harm where it's needed,'' he said.

"Our biggest priority is our communities' wellbeing, and we're confident these changes will help."