Te Awamutu tennis star Ben Ranby-Al off to US on scholarship

From possibly a career-ending injury to playing tennis on the other side of the world, former Te Awamutu College student Ben Ranby-Al, 19, is heading to the US on a tennis scholarship.

The Te Awamutu Tennis Club player flies out on August 6 to attend Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton, Georgia, for two years with the goal of earning a scholarship to a Division One college afterwards.

Division One colleges are generally the biggest and have the largest athletic department budgets, with their sports teams generating the most revenue.

Ranby-Al hopes to study for a further two years at a Division One college before aiming to get onto the professional tennis tour once graduated.

If he's not ready for the step up for any reason, Ranby-Al says he will join a tennis camp or academy to save money and hone his skills.

He says he is looking forward to "everything being right there", with the likes of the tennis court, pool and gym only a short walk away on the ABAC campus.

Ranby-Al has played tennis since the age of five but didn't focus on it completely until year 11, as he always played as many sports as he possibly could.

He thought his tennis days were over when he suffered a stress fracture to his back - now he looks back on that time as a defining point in not only his life, but his career.

Swimming was the only sport he was able to do alongside his rehabilitation and he believes this made him become a better athlete as well as give him more appreciation for his beloved tennis.

Ranby-Al has represented Waikato in intra-regionals most years since the age of 11 or 12, aside from when he was off competition with his back injury from July 2018 to November 2019, and started representing Waikato again in 2020.

The Waikato team he played for in 2021 won the 2021 Tennis Waikato Bays Intra Regionals.

He says his highlight to date would be winning the Waikato Secondary Schools competition.

In his final year at Te Awamutu College, 2021, Ranby-Al, swept the table of awards, both for individual sports and academic-wise.

He received the Tangata Toa o Te Tau Trophy for Sportsperson of the Year, Grant Bain Memorial Trophy - Senior Boys Swimming Champion, Te Awamutu College Trophy - Senior Boys Athletics Champion, Sanders Cup – Senior Boys Cross Country Champion, Murray Green Cup - Best Male Athlete, Gordon Cup - Best All-Round Athlete, Sports Excellence Badge (Waikato Secondary School Tennis Champion, Waikato/Bay of Plenty Athletics place getter), First in Drama and First in Sports Science (The Keith Bain Cup).

For now though, he is looking towards his future with high hopes of making a dream come true.