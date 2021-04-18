Te Awamutu Sports rugby recap

TA Sports ride strong second half to victory over Matamata

Te Awamutu Sports dug themselves a deep first half hole, but pulled themselves out in the second, coming back from 3-17 down to pick up maximum points in a 25-17 win at Albert Park on Saturday.

They now sit in a four-way tie for fifth spot on the ladder.

Tries to Cody Nordstrom, Latrell Smiler-Ah Kiong, Manase Mohuanga and Josh Bennett got Sports the maximum five points, while Smiler-Ah Kiong added a penalty and Logan Karl a conversion.

Sports were flat out of the gate and Matamata took advantage, scoring in the opening moments of the game and despite playing into a strong wind, pinned Sports in their own quarter and picked up another try to take a 12-0 lead.

As much as Te Awamutu Sports seemed to swim in circles, Matamata were direct and physical, riding penalties and mistakes to overmatch the hosts out wide and in the breakdowns.

They found themselves in complete control when they answered a Smiler-Ah Kiong penalty goal with another try and a 17-3 lead with 10 minutes to play in the first half.

But as a heavy sun shower on the stroke of half time sent spectators for cover, Sports found some direction and through some power running from the forwards around the fringes created some space out wide for Nordstrom to cross untouched, the half closing with Matamata in the lead 17-8.

That burst before the half lit a fuse in the hosts in the second half, playing with much more control and physicality and most importantly patience.

Roles reversed from the first half with Sports pushing Matamata back into their quarter, they were rewarded again when Smiler-Ah Kiong crashed over in the scoreboard corner to close the gap to 17-13.

Sports went up another gear, getting great value from their bench as the visitors couldn't match the intensity and hooker Mohuanga celebrated his 18th birthday by scoring from a perfectly executed lineout drive and Sports had their first lead of the game 18-17.

Again hot on attack, bending a tiring defensive line, Sports sent the ball wide to winger Bennett in space who stepped inside his defender and sealed the game in the closing minutes. Karl's conversion from out wide denied Matamata a bonus point.

Man of the Match went to Mohuanga, who was pinpoint accurate in the lineouts and a strong presence around the field, while midfielder Andrew Christie was a well-timed injection of hard running just before the half.

Pivot Logan Karl controlled the game well, especially in the second half and skipper Stuart Leach was impressive in close and out wide.

With one point separating third to eighth spot on the ladder, Sports will hope to keep the forward momentum when they travel to Waikato University to take on University this week.

MVP Points: 3: Manase Mohuanga, 2: Andrew Christie, 1: Stuart Leach.



Premier Development hit the top of the table with big win

The Te Awamutu Sports Development side continued their strong start to the season with a powerful 48-12 win over Matamata, the win putting them in joint first place with Ōtorohanga on the table.

Fullback Maoilir Hansen starred with a man of the match performance, a constant threat returning the ball from the back as well as injecting himself into the backline.

Sports dominated the first half to the tune of five tries and a 29-5 half time lead and didn't let the foot off the gas, racking up another three in the second.

Pivot Josh Malpas directed play with control and loose forward come midfielder Fetu Sasalu was at his barnstorming best, a constant threat to break the line.

Brothers Josh and Cameron Reynolds were impressive along with lock Cameron Edge.

Sports Development will be hoping to keep their spot at the top when they take on the so far winless University this weekend at Waikato University.