Krystal Lynn.

A self-drive ramble through creative sheds and studios is on this weekend.

The Taylor Bros Transport Ltd Sheds and Studios Ramble returns with locations throughout Katikati and Waihī Beach.

On offer are vehicles, machinery, woodwork, quirky artwork and more.

“It’s amazing what some blokes have hiding in their sheds and what artists conjure up in their studios,” says Katch Katikati events manager Kirst O’Rourke. “The ramble is a unique opportunity to have a nosy at all these treasures in our community.”

Brian Barton in one of his sheds.

Abbeyfield Western Bay of Plenty volunteers will man the gates on the day, and ticket proceeds will go towards the Abbeyfield build in Katikati.

Among the sights are Brian Barton’s sheds, which include a wood-turning space, another filled with wood and a gallery with his hand-crafted bowls, plates and objects. Brian knows the stories behind each piece of wood - what type of wood it is and where it was sourced. He encourages anyone who wants to use his shed to further their own wood-turning skills. Some of the men who work in the space will be available to chat about their work on the day.

Barb Young’s studio is a converted boatshed in Waihī Beach where she creates batik paintings (melted wax on silk), crochet bags and baskets. Her husband Bill’s upcycled wooden art is also on display.

Krystal Lynn is a self-taught artist based in Athenree. She works mainly in pen, creating detailed drawings of characterful birds, with a twist. She finds inspiration in the wildlife around her and in her garden. Krystal enjoys painting floral still lifes, weaving with flax, textile painting, and has recently started lino printing.

Barb Young.

The Details:

What: Taylor Bros Transport Ltd Sheds and Studios Ramble

Where: Katikati and Waihī Beach

When: April 29, 9am-3pm

Tickets from The Arts Junction or www.katikati.org.nz.