The pool supply company is being liquidated and could owe creditors $1 million. Photo / Getty Images

A pool company fined for building without proper consent is being liquidated and could owe creditors $1 million.

One creditor believes he does not have "any hope" of getting his money back, while the liquidator says he wants to find solutions for everyone owed money.

Pools Plus More Limited, a pool supply company, was found guilty in the High Court "in relation to the construction of pool fencing without the appropriate building consents and failing to comply with notices to fix", according to a press statement last month from Tauranga City Council.

The council said the company "had been contracted by members of the public to build pools, erect fences, and get the necessary consents".

"It was brought to council's attention that the required consents were not being lodged with council, and the company was found to be keeping the money."

Council building services manager Steve Pearce said formal enforcement of building regulations was a "last resort".

"However, when a company ignores all our requests and continually breaks the law for their own gain, we have no option but to pursue a prosecution.

"This sentence shows that the court takes unconsented building work seriously and should serve as a warning to the industry - don't do work without consent."

Liquidator David Thomas, of Don't Be Limited, said the company had co-operated with the liquidation.

He said "more creditors are coming forward every day", and he was happy to be contacted by anyone else who may be a creditor.

"The company owes approximately $1m, but many claims are yet to be verified, so the final figure can't be quantified.

"I have fielded calls for Pools Plus clients, who have paid deposits, paid for services not delivered and have warranty issues. I want to find solutions for all of these people.

"There were assets sold that fetched more than $150k, all secured creditors have been paid."

Thomas said preferential creditors such as employees were in the process of being paid, as well as the IRD.

"Avenues for recovery are being pursued."

A Coastal Pools Ltd spokesman said he was one of Pools Plus More's unsecured creditors.

The Pools Plus More company owed him "a considerable amount" in pools that were never delivered, he said.

"It has a huge impact ... I've got a list of clients that are in tears.

"They were expecting a dozen pools to be installed before Christmas that don't exist."

The spokesman said even if he did not get his money back, his business would be funding the pools that were not provided at its expense.

"It is awful, but I can either close up, or I can do the honourable thing and fund it for people. It's not their fault, so I just have to take the hit ... all their pools will be honoured.

In his view: "It's very bad for the industry - people put a lot of faith in you. People put a lot of money in. They're not a cheap item."

He said anyone in Tauranga who had ordered a pool through his company and had concerns about the situation was welcome to contact him.

"We will do what we can for them."

He believed he was unlikely to get his money back.

"I don't have any hope."

Pools Plus More could not be reached for comment.