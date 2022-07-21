Police were called to the crash between Taupō and Eskdale on Monday morning. Photo / NZME

Police were called to the crash between Taupō and Eskdale on Monday morning. Photo / NZME

A Tauranga man has been named as the person who died in a crash on State Highway 5 near Napier on Monday.

He was 73-year-old Kevin Michael Jagusch.

Police were called to the crash between Taupō and Eskdale about 11.45am. Inquiries into the crash were ongoing.

Police would like to thank those who have got in touch already with information about a silver Holden Commodore driving in the area around the time of the crash.

Anyone who has information that could help the crash investigation, but has not yet spoken to police, is asked to get in via the 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 220719/8236.