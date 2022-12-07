New data aimed at capturing the plight of Tauranga's housing situation has failed to accurately reflect the level of homelessness in the city, sector leaders say. Photo / NZME

The number of people in need of public housing in Tauranga has nearly quadrupled in the past four years, newly-released data reveals.

The figures show 5128 people were on lists for public housing and transfer registers as of March this year. This was a 360 per cent increase compared to June 2018, when 1114 people were on the registers.

The demand for Emergency Housing Special Needs Grants and accommodation supplements also saw record increases.

In June 2018, $1 million was distributed locally to people who needed emergency housing funding. This grew to $23.6m in December 2021 before dipping slightly to $22.6m in March of this year.

In total, 45,000 were granted accommodation supplements in June 2018 at a cost of $4m, but by December 2021, the number of grants issued had grown to 59,000 at a cost of $5.9m. That figure dropped in March this year, when $5.6m worth of grants were given to 57,000 people.

The figures were included in a new Tauranga City Council digital dashboard aimed at capturing the city’s housing needs, with information on housing-related issues such as emergency housing and social housing.

The dashboards involved the Kāinga Tupu Taskforce and the SmartGrowth Housing Action Plan Working Group, with the support of Data n Dashboards.

In a council statement, commissioner Bill Wasley said the dashboards would be a huge asset when deciding how to target support for those in need.

“Decision-makers will be able to use the information to focus on and prioritise areas that need help the most, as well as help us advocate for our specific needs as a sub-region at a national level.”

Commissioner Shadrach Rolleston said housing was a topic that affected everyone, and previously, gaining a broad picture was difficult. Now, people could access the data in one place - the council’s website - to find out who had homes, who did not, what rental homes cost, and how easy or hard they were to find.

Since March 2018, the average median rent in Tauranga increased from $460 a week to $625 a week in May this year, which dipped to $600 a week in June.

In 2018, of the Tauranga 109,152 residents who took part in the Census, just 39,162 owned or partly owned their own home.

Acorn Foundation donor and community engagement manager Margot McCool said she found the data “incredibly valuable” because it offered insight into the housing sector, “rather than us guessing at the number of people renting or owning their own homes”.

The foundation regularly distributes funding to charities and non-profit trusts that support the homeless, such as Te Tuinga Whanau.

McCool said the housing space was “very difficult”. While the foundation could not offer the funding needed to directly house people, it offered enough to help organisations with operational costs amid the increasing demand.

“While the population of Tauranga has grown and grown and grown, the [amount] of social housing has barely grown. We have less than half of the social housing than what we should have,” she said in her view.

Since 2018, Tauranga and the Western Bay’s population has grown from 188,037 in 2018 to an estimated 213,360 in 2021. Of those people, 103,655 are estimated to be aged between zero and 39, and another 109,680 to be 40-years-old and over.

During this time, the amount of public housing supply increased from 5300 to 6100.

While there is agreement among Tauranga’s social services sector regarding the increasing demand, some at the frontline have questioned whether the data paints an accurate picture of the scale of the city’s homelessness situation.

According to the data, there was a significant drop in the number of rough sleepers counted by the council - from April 2021, when 51 rough sleepers were counted by the council, to 20 in July 2021. There were 24 rough sleepers counted in October 2022.

However, social agencies believe the real number of homeless people in Tauranga is much higher. In 2020, a Tauranga City Council Vital Update survey found 4835 of respondents were experiencing some level of homelessness.

Te Tuinga Whanau Support Services Trust executive director Tommy Wilson estimated the number of people living rough on streets or in parks was closer to 300.

“We look after about 150 families and we manage about 80 interventions a week - that’s 4000 a year. Most are around homelessness and housing,” Wilson said.

“The digital dashboard needs to reflect that. Right now, Te Tuinga is not reflected in any of the data. Yet, we would be one of the largest - if not the largest - providers of emergency housing in Tauranga.

“Where are we and the people we work with in the data?”

Wilson said there were often assumptions made about people experiencing homelessness and it was important to involve those working in the sector when assessing need.





“People don’t quite understand the whakapapa of homelessness and emergency housing, and I don’t believe the council, or whoever put this together, understands that.”

Wilson estimated there were about 120 people in Tauranga living in cars and vans, and another 180 to 200 living in tents or on couches.

Charitable trust Under the Stars feeds homeless people every Saturday night and often serves about 60 to 70 people, sometimes more.

Operations manager Laura Wood said they used to feed 10 to 15 people on a Saturday when Under the Stars began eight years ago.

Wood was at the private dashboard launch event last month, and echoed Wilson’s view that the data regarding homelessness in Tauranga did not present the full picture. However, she was not “overly concerned” because she was told there was work under way to update this within the next six months.

“It’s not 100 per cent accurate, but they acknowledged that,” she said.

“Right now, it’s at a starting place with what information they have on hand at the moment, but it will improve... this information will get better. Knowing that, I’m confident that when it is time for funding for these needs, they are aware that there are roughly 4000 [homeless] in the area. These are big numbers, and there’s a big need.”

Council impact and insights specialist Jodie Robertson said the Kāinga Tupu Taskforce and working group identified a need to team up to offer information for people in a user-friendly space so they can make informed decisions, particularly regarding housing and homelessness.

The launch was stage one of actioning this. The second stage was expected to localise the data as much as possible by working with local providers, she said.

Robertson would not say how much this project had cost, saying the total cost would need to be confirmed with the taskforce and SmartGrowth.

While there had already been “excellent feedback” to the dashboards, Robertson acknowledged the concerns raised regarding the homelessness data and said that changes would now be made.

Asked if she believed the data accurately reflected the level of homelessness in Tauranga, Robertson said: “The number in the homelessness dashboard [24] is the known number of people experiencing homelessness that are currently located in tent sites”.

“This is currently the only form of routine data collected and logged in the TCC system. The region, and New Zealand as a whole, does not currently have a routine and consistent method to accurately count homelessness numbers [across the full housing spectrum],” she said.

However, the taskforce and Statistics NZ plan to use next year’s Census to do a “Point in Time” homelessness count, which would be added to the dashboard to provide “a better understanding of the extent of homelessness in the Western Bay of Plenty”, she said.

Robertson said they would now look to rename the “homeless” dashboard to better reflect the existing data.

The Kāinga Tupu Taskforce is a collective group of agencies that have come together to provide a governance role to the Kāinga Tupu Action Plan. The council is one of these, and also holds the secretariat function of the taskforce through the Kāinga Tupu Advisor, who sits within the council’s community development team.