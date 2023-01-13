Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Bay of Plenty Times

Heartbreak: 200 people in Tauranga living in vehicles, under bridges or in tents

12 minutes to read
Carmen Hall
By
Carmen Hall

Multimedia journalist

A miniature dog sits at her feet as her small vehicle is parked under a tree.

She finds it hard to put into words how it came to this.

Looking down at her “baby”, who

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.