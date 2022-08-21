Big clean-up lies ahead in storm aftermath, Capital prepares for another protest and hopes a wage change will help get more overseas staff into New Zealand in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A protest convoy is congregating in Tauranga this morning before heading towards the Beehive as Wellington prepares for another mass protest on the Parliament grounds.

The protest, led by Freedoms & Rights Coalition leader Brian Tamaki, has been branded as a chance for the public to try the Government through the "people's court" with charges of "crimes against humanity", according to social media posts by Tamaki's coalition.

A convoy of anti-government protesters makes it way south down the Waikato Expressway at Taupiri on their way to Wellington today. Photo / Mike Scott

Along the way, the protestors will be making "pit stops" at iconic towns and landmarks including Tauranga where they gathered outside the Tauranga Yacht Club at Sulphur's Point today at 10.30am.

The protest convoy will leave around 11am and do a loop around Pilot Bay, down along Ocean Beach Rd and Golf Rd then will head to Taupō via Rotorua aiming to arrive at 3pm.

On Tamaki's Coalition's website, there is a post that reads, "Let's Get NZ Back Again - Our Country is in Crisis - Not One More Minute of Labour Pains! This Government Must Go."

Hundreds of people from around the country are expected to converge on Wellington late on Monday in preparation for a mass march on Tuesday morning.

The protest is led by Freedoms & Rights Coalition leader Brian Tamaki. Photo / NZME

Police are threatening arrest and prosecution if those who were trespassed from Parliament in the previous protest return.

Concrete blocks and temporary fencing have been erected around the Beehive blocking off several entry points to Parliament.

Protest leader Brian Tamaki is believed to have touched down in the capital a day before his followers are expected to arrive.

More to come.