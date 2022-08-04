Some properties on Maungatapu Rd have been without water since 4.30pm on Thursday. Photo / File

There has been a water main break on Maungatapu Rd, the Tauranga City Council says.

The council said the break affected the water supply to the properties between numbers 318 and 448, and between 313 and 443 on the road.

All properties on Wikitoria St were also affected.

"Contractors are working hard to get the water back on as soon as they can. Water has been off since 4.30pm this afternoon."

The council said a water cart would be available outside 387 Maungatapu Rd by 9.30pm for those needing water.