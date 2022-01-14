Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga wastewater spill: Matua area now safe for swimming, seafood collection

Warning signs like this one have been removed from Fergusson Park after the water tested safe for swimming and seafood. Photo / NZME

Water quality testing at a seaside Tauranga suburb has shown it is safe to swim and collect shellfish after a wastewater spillage.

Tauranga City Council released a statement this afternoon declaring Tauranga Harbour safe for recreational activity in the area of Kiriwai Place and Fergusson Park, Matua, following the overflow last Saturday.

The overflow was a result of an electrical fault at the Kiriwai Place Wastewater Pump Station causing the pumps to stop and the alarm triggers to fail.

The overflow discharged to a small drain and then the harbour, impacting the Fergusson Park foreshore area and boat ramp.

Warning signs have now been removed.