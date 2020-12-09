Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga veteran remembered for his heroic WW2 deeds

5 minutes to read

Retired RAF NZ Flight Lieutenant Hotorua Arnel Dean Meyer was awarded France's highest national honour in 2015. Photo / File

Sandra Conchie
By:

Multimedia journalist

Tauranga returned serviceman Hotorua Arnel Dean Meyer (Arnie) was awarded France's highest national honour in 2015 for his wartime courage and heroic deeds.

He died in Tauranga on Sunday, December 6.

Not only will he

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.