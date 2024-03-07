SH29A between the Maungatapu roundabout and Te Maunga interchange will close overnight. Photo / Alex Cairns

A section of State Highway 29A in Tauranga will fully close overnight from Sunday for road works.

The road between the Maungatapu roundabout and SH2/SH29A Te Maunga interchange will be closed from 7pm to 5am from Sunday to Thursday.

This was to apply final surfacing around the Baypark roundabout, NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) said in a statement.

Road users would be detoured via SH2, local roads and the Hairini bridge.

Truman Lane will be closed to through traffic. There will be access to Baypark and Truman Lane businesses via the Sandhurst interchange and a staffed access point on Truman Lane.

Crews from various roading authorities may be working on different sections of the closed road to optimise the road closure and minimise disruption, NZTA said.

This work is weather-dependent.

NZTA said the final phase of the Bay Link project was under way and involved replacing all existing roads within the extent of the Bay Link site to support more vehicles and heavier ones.

Work was done at night where possible to minimise disruption to people travelling through the area, the agency said.

Closures and detours

SH29A will be fully closed in both directions between the Maungatapu roundabout and SH2/SH29A Te Maunga interchange from Sunday, March 10, to Thursday, March 14, between 7pm and 5am.

Truman Lane will be fully closed in both directions from Mangatawa Link Rd to the SH29A roundabout. Access to Truman Lane businesses and Baypark only will be available via Sandhurst interchange and a staffed access point on Truman Lane.

All light vehicles travelling on SH2 from Tauranga Eastern Link/Pāpāmoa to SH29A/Maungatapu/Welcome Bay, detour via SH2 Bayfair flyover or Maunganui Road north, SH2, Elizabeth St, Cameron Rd, Fifteenth Ave, Turret Rd/Hairini bridge and Welcome Bay Link Rd.

All light vehicles travelling from SH29A/Maungatapu to Arataki/Matapihi/Mount Maunganui or SH2/Tauranga Eastern Link/Pāpāmoa detour via Welcome Bay Link Rd, Turret Rd/Hairini bridge, Fifteenth Ave, Cameron Rd, Elizabeth St and SH2.

All heavy and HPMV vehicles travelling to/from SH2/Tauranga Eastern Link/Pāpāmoa and SH29A/Maungatapu/Welcome Bay detour via SH2 Bayfair flyover or Maunganui Rd north, SH2, SH29 Takitimu Drive Toll Rd and SH29A.



