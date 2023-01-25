The front of the building on Cameron Rd was damaged in the incident. Photo / Luke Kirkness

Around 100 pairs of sunglasses were stolen within minutes in a smash-and-grab at a Tauranga eye clinic this morning.

Tauranga Eyecare by Langford Callard director and optometrist Celia Cutfield told the Bay of Plenty Times the Cameron Rd building’s alarm went off at 3.20am and security arrived seven minutes later to find the glass front door smashed.

“A load of sunglasses were taken … about a hundred pairs. There was a bit of damage and glass everywhere but it doesn’t appear they took anything else.”

Cutfield said it was the first time anything like that had happened there.

“It’s not a nice feeling,” she said.

“The Nutech [secruity company] people were really good, they hung around until the door was repaired. Tauranga Glass came out and put a board on the door so it was secure.

“We were back in at 8am, a bit of clean up was required and we carried on.”

A police spokeswoman said police responded to a report of a burglary at a commercial premises on Cameron Rd about 3.40am.

"Inquiries are ongoing to determine what was taken and to locate the offenders," she said.
















