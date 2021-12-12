Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga student named co-winner of national competition for Parkinson's belt

3 minutes to read
Tauranga Intermediate student Drew Kenny, 12, with Bay of Plenty Parkinson's Action Group chairman David Monk. Photo / Supplied

Emma Houpt
By
Emma Houpt

Multimedia journalist

"All I wanted was to help my koro."

Those are the words of a 12-year-old Tauranga student who has received national recognition for creating a product to support those living with Parkinson's disease.

Drew Kenny

