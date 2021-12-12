Tauranga student named co-winner of national competition for Parkinson's belt

Tauranga Intermediate student Drew Kenny, 12, with Bay of Plenty Parkinson's Action Group chairman David Monk. Photo / Supplied

"All I wanted was to help my koro."

Those are the words of a 12-year-old Tauranga student who has received national recognition for creating a product to support those living with Parkinson's disease.

Drew Kenny was named the co-winner of the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition which celebrates youth using design thinking and STEAM to fix issues in their community.

The Tauranga Intermediate student created a 'Parkinson's Belt' which she designed and prototyped with a range of accessibility features to help support those suffering from Parkinson's disease.

This includes quick access to medication, water and their support alarm.

The idea came about after noticing how her koro (granddad) - who has the disease - suffered when he forgot to take his medication.

Drew's winning belt design. Photo / Supplied

Her koro, who gets out in the garden daily, would often forget to take his medication on time as the alarm on his phone would go off inside when he was working outdoors.

"I just saw this happening over the days. I thought actually this is a problem I think I could solve," she said.

"It is really important for people with Parkinson's disease to have their pills on time. If he doesn't get that then his speech gets really tired, his speech gets really slurred, he gets unbalanced and life is a lot harder.

"I thought if he had his pills and his water with him on his body at the time, he could just take it straight away."

The 11-year-old was "very very shocked" when she found out she had been crowned one of two winners of the competition.

"I was pretty speechless actually. I just stared at them for a minute, I was like what?"

She created the belt entirely on her own – making three prototypes after receiving ongoing feedback from about 48 people in Tauranga and Rotorua living with Parkinson's.

"I based it on a runner's belt, and I made it from neoprene fabric because I wanted it to be sturdy, strong, durable and also comfortable.

"All I wanted was to help my koro. And this project has gone farther than I could have imagined."

Bay of Plenty Parkinson's Action Group chairman David Monk, who mentored Drew throughout the project, said she was eager to take on feedback and constantly questioned the design process.

"When I first saw the idea, I thought wow – let's go.

"Being an ex-teacher, you get to know the way kids think and she can certainly think outside the square. She could identify problems, solutions and then choose the best solution."

And those involved in the consultation process "were absolutely pleased" with the final product.

Monk, who lives with Parkinson's, reiterated the importance of taking medication on time.

"I am on three hourly, and if I don't take them within a reasonable amount of time I become less coordinated. The timing of your medication is really quite important."

New Zealand Solve for Tomorrow judge Siouxsie Wiles said she was "impressed" by the design process Drew followed.

"Aside from creating a successful prototype, we were so impressed by Drew's design process, creating multiple prototypes and building on each concept through testing and direct feedback from those suffering with Parkinson's disease."

Drew will share $20,000 in prizes with competition co-winner Harrison Maxwell.